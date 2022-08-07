All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7038.648__4-6L-441-1529-23
Toronto5948.55110½+25-5L-234-2125-27
Tampa Bay5750.53312½_5-5L-133-2124-29
Baltimore5651.52313½17-3W-531-2025-31
Boston5455.49516½45-5L-126-2728-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5750.533__5-5W-231-2426-26
Cleveland5552.514225-5W-128-2227-30
Chicago5453.505335-5L-125-2929-24
Kansas City4365.39814½14½4-6W-124-3119-34
Detroit4366.39415153-7W-126-2917-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7039.642__6-4L-134-1736-22
Seattle5851.53212_4-6L-128-2530-26
Texas4859.4492195-5W-123-3025-29
Los Angeles4662.42623½11½4-6W-124-3222-30
Oakland4167.38028½16½6-4L-117-3424-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6939.639__8-2W-234-1835-21
Atlanta6445.587+45-5L-237-2227-23
Philadelphia5948.551_9-1W-429-2530-23
Miami4859.44920½112-8L-223-2825-31
Washington3673.33033½242-8L-417-4019-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis5948.551__8-2W-634-2025-28
Milwaukee5849.542115-5L-127-2131-28
Chicago4363.40615½15½4-6W-222-3221-31
Cincinnati4363.40615½15½6-4W-124-3219-31
Pittsburgh4364.40216163-7L-224-2919-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7433.692__9-1W-737-1537-18
San Diego6149.55514½6-4L-331-2330-26
San Francisco5255.4862274-6W-129-2723-28
Arizona4759.44326½11½4-6L-128-2819-31
Colorado4862.43627½12½3-7W-130-2718-35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

