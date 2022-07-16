All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6228.689__4-6L-235-1227-16
Tampa Bay5041.54912½+1½6-4L-130-1820-23
Toronto4943.53314_5-5W-229-1920-24
Boston4843.52714½½3-7W-123-2025-23
Baltimore4645.50516½9-1W-125-1721-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5043.538__4-6W-127-2123-22
Cleveland4644.51126-4W-325-1921-25
Chicago4546.49546-4L-119-2526-21
Detroit3755.40212½122-8L-423-2414-31
Kansas City3655.3961312½6-4L-219-2717-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5931.656__6-4W-128-1331-18
Seattle5042.54310+110-0W-1324-2026-22
Texas4148.46117½4-6L-321-2520-23
Los Angeles3952.42920½2-8L-222-2617-26
Oakland3161.33729184-6L-111-3120-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5734.626__7-3W-328-1529-19
Atlanta5637.6022+6½7-3W-331-2025-17
Philadelphia4843.5279½5-5W-224-2124-22
Miami4347.47813½54-6L-222-2121-26
Washington3063.3232819½1-9L-914-3616-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5041.549__4-6L-121-1929-22
St. Louis5044.532_6-4W-229-2021-24
Pittsburgh3854.41312½114-6L-420-2318-31
Chicago3456.37815½142-8L-817-3117-25
Cincinnati3457.3741614½6-4L-218-2816-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5930.663__9-1W-330-1329-17
San Diego5141.554+24-6W-124-2027-21
San Francisco4643.517136-4W-124-2222-21
Colorado4349.46717½68-2W-528-2215-27
Arizona3951.43320½93-7L-322-2617-25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (Archer 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Matz 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

