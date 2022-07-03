All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5821.734__7-3W-234-924-12
Toronto4435.55714+1½5-5L-225-1719-18
Boston4335.55114½+16-4L-220-1623-19
Tampa Bay4236.53815½_5-5W-225-1717-19
Baltimore3544.443235-5L-418-1717-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4536.556__6-4W-225-1720-19
Cleveland3936.52033-7L-219-1720-19
Chicago3739.48744-6W-216-2121-18
Detroit3046.39512½114-6W-119-2311-23
Kansas City2848.36814½134-6L-114-2514-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5027.649__8-2W-523-1127-16
Texas3739.48712½46-4W-117-2020-19
Seattle3842.47513½57-3W-119-2019-22
Los Angeles3743.46314½64-6L-221-2316-20
Oakland2654.32525½173-7L-18-2818-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4830.615__4-6L-125-1323-17
Atlanta4633.582+2½7-3W-224-1722-16
Philadelphia4138.5195-5L-121-2020-18
Miami3640.4741166-4W-319-1617-24
Washington2951.36320155-5L-314-2915-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4535.563__6-4L-119-1526-20
St. Louis4436.5501_5-5W-124-1620-20
Chicago3246.41012117-3W-417-2615-20
Pittsburgh3246.41012114-6W-119-2113-25
Cincinnati2651.33817½16½3-7L-412-2514-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4928.636__7-3W-423-1226-16
San Diego4634.575+23-7L-321-1625-18
San Francisco4036.52623-7L-321-1919-17
Arizona3543.44914½83-7L-119-2216-21
Colorado3444.43615½94-6W-122-2112-23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 11, Arizona 7

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

