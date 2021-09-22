All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-29
|45-30
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|49-29
|39-36
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-33
|41-34
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|43-31
|42-36
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|.316
|45½
|37½
|2-8
|L-2
|23-51
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|49-27
|36-39
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-38
|37-38
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|11½
|7-3
|W-4
|41-36
|33-42
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-39
|33-44
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|.441
|18½
|18½
|4-6
|W-2
|34-40
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|90
|61
|.596
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|47-28
|43-33
|Oakland
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|40-36
|42-33
|Seattle
|82
|69
|.543
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|42-33
|40-36
|Los Angeles
|72
|79
|.477
|18
|13
|3-7
|L-5
|38-39
|34-40
|Texas
|55
|97
|.362
|35½
|30½
|2-8
|L-4
|33-42
|22-55
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|79
|70
|.530
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|37-36
|42-34
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|2½
|4½
|6-4
|W-2
|44-33
|34-41
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|7½
|9½
|2-8
|L-2
|44-33
|29-46
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|16½
|18½
|4-6
|L-2
|40-38
|24-50
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|17½
|19½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-43
|28-46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|42-35
|49-26
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|8½
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|42-33
|40-36
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-36
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|24
|15½
|2-8
|L-2
|39-38
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33½
|25
|6-4
|W-1
|34-41
|23-53
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|49-26
|49-27
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|54
|.642
|1
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|52-23
|45-31
|San Diego
|76
|74
|.507
|21½
|5½
|2-8
|L-4
|44-32
|32-42
|Colorado
|70
|80
|.467
|27½
|11½
|7-3
|L-2
|45-28
|25-52
|Arizona
|48
|103
|.318
|50
|34
|3-7
|L-3
|28-45
|20-58
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 5, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
Wednesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game