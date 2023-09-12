All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore9152.636__8-2W-143-2648-26
Tampa Bay8956.6143+97-3W-450-2539-31
Toronto8064.55611½7-3L-138-3142-33
Boston7371.50718½4-6L-137-3636-35
New York7272.50019½7-3W-239-3633-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7569.521__6-4L-242-3133-38
Cleveland6877.469123-7L-336-3632-41
Detroit6677.462137-3W-231-4135-36
Chicago5688.3891923½3-7W-129-4027-48
Kansas City44101.30331½363-7L-526-4618-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8263.566__5-5L-137-3645-27
Texas7964.5522_4-6W-345-3034-34
Seattle7965.549½3-7L-439-3040-35
Los Angeles6877.46914124-6W-335-3733-40
Oakland4599.31336½34½6-4W-124-4721-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9450.653__5-5L-147-2547-25
Philadelphia7965.54915+3½5-5W-143-2936-36
Miami7470.514207-3L-140-3234-38
New York6578.45528½105-5L-135-3430-44
Washington6579.4512910½3-7W-131-4334-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8063.559__6-4W-141-2839-35
Chicago7867.5383+26-4W-241-3437-33
Cincinnati7471.510725-5W-136-3938-32
Pittsburgh6678.45814½5-5L-234-3832-40
St. Louis6381.43817½12½5-5L-231-4032-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8756.608__4-6L-147-2540-31
Arizona7669.52412_6-4W-138-3538-34
San Francisco7470.51413½4-6W-442-3132-39
San Diego6877.4692086-4W-139-3629-41
Colorado5192.35736242-8L-529-3922-53

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

