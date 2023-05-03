All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay246.800__7-3W-115-29-4
Baltimore209.690+48-2W-39-411-5
Toronto1812.6006+1½6-4L-39-39-9
Boston1714.548_6-4W-411-76-7
New York1615.51613-7W-110-86-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1713.567__6-4L-110-67-7
Cleveland1416.46734-6L-14-810-8
Detroit1017.37053-7L-25-75-10
Chicago921.30082-8W-25-94-12
Kansas City723.233103-7L-21-136-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1811.621__6-4W-412-56-6
Houston1614.533½6-4L-18-108-4
Los Angeles1614.533½6-4W-28-58-9
Seattle1316.448535-5W-27-96-7
Oakland624.20012½10½2-8L-13-133-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2010.667__6-4W-17-713-3
New York1613.5524-6W-16-610-7
Miami1614.5334_5-5L-110-76-7
Philadelphia1515.500517-3L-28-57-10
Washington1118.3795-5W-14-127-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2010.667__7-3L-29-411-6
Milwaukee1811.621+2½4-6L-29-69-5
Chicago1514.517½3-7L-18-87-6
Cincinnati1217.4145-5L-29-63-11
St. Louis1020.3331062-8L-45-95-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1713.567__7-3W-410-67-7
Arizona1614.5331_5-5L-28-68-8
San Diego1614.5331_7-3W-38-88-6
San Francisco1217.4146-4W-17-75-10
Colorado1020.333764-6W-25-95-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

