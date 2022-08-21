All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|73
|48
|.603
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|42-20
|31-28
|Toronto
|65
|54
|.546
|7
|+1
|5-5
|W-4
|36-25
|29-29
|Tampa Bay
|64
|55
|.538
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-23
|27-32
|Baltimore
|62
|58
|.517
|10½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-23
|28-35
|Boston
|60
|61
|.496
|13
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|29-30
|31-31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|32-25
|32-31
|Minnesota
|62
|56
|.525
|1
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-26
|27-30
|Chicago
|62
|59
|.512
|2½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|30-31
|32-28
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|.402
|16
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|29-34
|20-39
|Detroit
|46
|76
|.377
|19
|19½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-34
|19-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|77
|45
|.631
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|39-18
|38-27
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|10½
|+1
|7-3
|L-1
|31-26
|35-29
|Texas
|54
|66
|.450
|22
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-34
|27-32
|Los Angeles
|52
|68
|.433
|24
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-36
|26-32
|Oakland
|44
|77
|.364
|32½
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|18-39
|26-38
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|44
|.639
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|40-19
|38-25
|Atlanta
|75
|47
|.615
|3
|+8½
|9-1
|W-3
|42-23
|33-24
|Philadelphia
|66
|54
|.550
|11
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-28
|33-26
|Miami
|52
|68
|.433
|25
|13½
|3-7
|L-3
|25-33
|27-35
|Washington
|41
|81
|.336
|37
|25½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-44
|22-37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|68
|51
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|40-21
|28-30
|Milwaukee
|63
|56
|.529
|5
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|31-24
|32-32
|Chicago
|52
|67
|.437
|16
|13
|8-2
|W-5
|26-34
|26-33
|Cincinnati
|47
|71
|.398
|20½
|17½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-36
|21-35
|Pittsburgh
|47
|73
|.392
|21½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-32
|21-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|83
|36
|.697
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|42-15
|41-21
|San Diego
|67
|56
|.545
|18
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-26
|33-30
|San Francisco
|59
|61
|.492
|24½
|6½
|5-5
|L-4
|34-29
|25-32
|Arizona
|55
|65
|.458
|28½
|10½
|5-5
|L-2
|32-31
|23-34
|Colorado
|53
|69
|.434
|31½
|13½
|4-6
|W-2
|35-30
|18-39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 16, Arizona 7
San Diego 2, Washington 1
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
