AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7348.603__2-8L-342-2031-28
Toronto6554.5467+15-5W-436-2529-29
Tampa Bay6455.5388_6-4W-137-2327-32
Baltimore6258.51710½4-6L-134-2328-35
Boston6061.4961356-4W-129-3031-31

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6456.533__6-4L-132-2532-31
Minnesota6256.52515-5L-135-2627-30
Chicago6259.51236-4W-130-3132-28
Kansas City4973.4021616½3-7L-129-3420-39
Detroit4676.3771919½3-7W-127-3419-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7745.631__6-4L-239-1838-27
Seattle6655.54510½+17-3L-131-2635-29
Texas5466.4502210½5-5W-127-3427-32
Los Angeles5268.4332412½5-5L-126-3626-32
Oakland4477.36432½213-7W-118-3926-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7844.639__5-5L-140-1938-25
Atlanta7547.6153+8½9-1W-342-2333-24
Philadelphia6654.550114-6W-133-2833-26
Miami5268.4332513½3-7L-325-3327-35
Washington4181.3363725½4-6L-119-4422-37

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6851.571__8-2W-640-2128-30
Milwaukee6356.529524-6L-231-2432-32
Chicago5267.43716138-2W-526-3426-33
Cincinnati4771.39820½17½3-7W-126-3621-35
Pittsburgh4773.39221½18½3-7L-126-3221-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8336.697__7-3W-242-1541-21
San Diego6756.54518_5-5W-134-2633-30
San Francisco5961.49224½5-5L-434-2925-32
Arizona5565.45828½10½5-5L-232-3123-34
Colorado5369.43431½13½4-6W-235-3018-39

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 16, Arizona 7

San Diego 2, Washington 1

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

