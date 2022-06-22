All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5018.735__8-2L-129-721-11
Toronto3930.56511½_4-6W-121-1418-16
Boston3831.55112½_7-3W-319-1619-15
Tampa Bay3731.54413½3-7W-122-1415-17
Baltimore3039.43520½86-4L-117-1713-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3528.556__8-2W-216-1019-18
Minnesota3831.551__5-5L-220-1518-16
Chicago3334.493446-4L-115-1818-16
Detroit2642.38211½11½2-8L-218-228-20
Kansas City2542.37312125-5W-212-2113-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston4325.632__7-3W-320-1123-14
Texas3235.47810½56-4W-115-1817-17
Los Angeles3338.46511½64-6L-217-2016-18
Seattle3039.43513½83-7W-115-1815-21
Oakland2346.33320½153-7L-18-2615-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4526.634__6-4L-224-1021-16
Atlanta3930.5655_7-3L-121-1518-15
Philadelphia3633.522836-4L-219-1717-16
Miami3036.45512½4-6W-116-1414-22
Washington2546.35220152-8W-212-2613-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3931.557__6-4L-116-1323-18
St. Louis3931.557_½5-5W-121-1318-18
Pittsburgh2839.418104-6W-316-1912-20
Chicago2543.3681313½2-8L-313-2512-18
Cincinnati2344.34314½153-7L-512-2111-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles4125.621__5-5W-120-1221-13
San Diego4327.614__6-4W-219-1324-14
San Francisco3829.567_7-3W-119-1419-15
Arizona3238.457114-6L-217-1915-19
Colorado3038.441125-5L-119-1911-19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Toronto 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 6-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-7), 3:37 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Miami 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 12, Atlanta 10

Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-5) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-5) at Atlanta (Wright 7-4), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

