All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York218.724__8-2W-213-48-4
Tampa Bay1812.600_6-4L-29-79-5
Toronto1714.5485_4-6L-310-67-8
Baltimore1317.4337-3W-39-74-10
Boston1119.36710½3-7W-14-97-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1812.600__7-3L-111-57-7
Chicago1514.51718-2W-18-77-7
Cleveland1515.50037-3L-17-58-10
Kansas City918.33362-8L-36-93-9
Detroit921.30092-8L-15-114-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2011.645__6-4W-211-69-5
Houston1911.633½_8-2W-89-410-7
Seattle1317.4332-8L-18-65-11
Texas1216.4296-4W-15-97-7
Oakland1219.387852-8W-14-108-9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2110.677__6-4W-29-512-5
Atlanta1417.452734-6L-18-96-8
Miami1316.448732-8L-26-77-9
Philadelphia1316.448734-6W-19-94-7
Washington1021.3231174-6L-23-127-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2011.645__6-4W-110-410-7
St. Louis1613.5523_5-5L-37-69-7
Pittsburgh1217.414744-6L-16-86-9
Chicago1018.3572-8W-14-116-7
Cincinnati624.20013½10½3-7L-14-92-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles208.714__8-2W-110-210-6
San Diego1911.6332_6-4L-19-610-5
San Francisco1712.586_4-6W-39-78-5
Colorado1613.552_6-4L-211-55-8
Arizona1614.5335½8-2W-28-88-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you