AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7347.608__2-8L-242-1931-28
Toronto6454.5428+14-6W-336-2528-29
Tampa Bay6355.5349_5-5L-136-2327-32
Baltimore6257.52110½5-5W-134-2228-35
Boston5961.4921455-5L-229-3030-31

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6455.538__7-3W-232-2432-31
Minnesota6255.5301½5-5W-435-2527-30
Chicago6159.50835-5L-330-3131-28
Kansas City4972.4051615½4-6W-129-3420-38
Detroit4576.3722019½2-8L-226-3419-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7744.636__6-4L-139-1838-26
Seattle6654.55010½+27-3W-431-2635-28
Texas5366.4452310½5-5L-127-3426-32
Los Angeles5267.4372411½6-4W-126-3626-31
Oakland4377.35833½212-8L-217-3926-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7743.642__6-4W-140-1937-24
Atlanta7447.612+8½9-1W-241-2333-24
Philadelphia6553.55111+15-5L-232-2733-26
Miami5267.43724½12½3-7L-225-3327-34
Washington4180.33936½24½5-5W-219-4422-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6751.568__7-3W-540-2127-30
Milwaukee6355.534415-5L-131-2432-31
Chicago5167.43216137-3W-425-3426-33
Pittsburgh4772.39520½17½3-7W-226-3121-41
Cincinnati4671.39320½17½2-8L-126-3620-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8236.695__7-3W-141-1541-21
San Diego6656.54118_5-5L-233-2633-30
San Francisco5960.49623½5-5L-334-2925-31
Arizona5564.46227½5-5L-132-3023-34
Colorado5269.43031½13½4-6W-134-3018-39

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

Washington 6, San Diego 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Minor 1-10) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 7-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-16) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

