All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7245.615__2-8L-341-1731-28
Tampa Bay6253.5399+16-4W-435-2227-31
Toronto6154.53010_2-8L-335-2526-29
Baltimore6155.52610½½6-4W-233-2128-34
Boston5859.4961445-5W-229-3029-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6255.530__7-3L-230-2432-31
Minnesota6055.522115-5W-233-2527-30
Chicago6156.521117-3W-530-2931-27
Kansas City4870.40714½14½5-5L-229-3419-36
Detroit4574.37818182-8W-226-3319-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7543.636__5-5L-239-1836-25
Seattle6454.54211+1½6-4W-231-2633-28
Texas5264.448225-5L-126-3326-31
Los Angeles5166.43623½116-4L-226-3525-31
Oakland4275.35932½201-9W-117-3825-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7542.641__7-3L-240-1935-23
Atlanta7246.610+7½8-2W-839-2233-24
Philadelphia6551.560+1½7-3W-232-2633-25
Miami5265.44423124-6W-225-3227-33
Washington3979.33136½25½3-7L-119-4320-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6451.557__7-3W-238-2126-30
Milwaukee6253.539215-5W-130-2332-30
Chicago4867.41716156-4W-124-3424-33
Cincinnati4570.39119183-7L-225-3620-34
Pittsburgh4571.38819½18½2-8L-524-3021-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8035.696__8-2L-140-1540-20
San Diego6554.54617_4-6L-233-2432-30
San Francisco5957.50921½8-2W-534-2725-30
Arizona5363.45727½10½6-4L-232-2921-34
Colorado5167.43230½13½4-6L-333-3018-37

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

