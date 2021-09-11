All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay8853.624__5-5L-245-2643-27
Boston8063.5599_5-5L-144-2936-34
New York7863.55310_2-8L-740-3138-32
Toronto7763.55010½½8-2L-139-3038-33
Baltimore4694.32941½31½6-4W-122-4624-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8160.574__6-4W-147-2434-36
Cleveland6970.4961184-6L-136-3433-36
Detroit6775.47214½11½5-5W-236-3531-40
Kansas City6477.45417145-5W-234-3530-42
Minnesota6279.44019164-6L-232-3730-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8258.586__5-5W-144-2638-32
Oakland7764.54615-5W-340-3237-32
Seattle7764.54617-3W-241-2936-35
Los Angeles6972.48913½95-5L-237-3432-38
Texas5189.3643126½6-4L-131-3720-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7565.536__5-5W-236-3339-32
Philadelphia7170.5044-6L-439-3032-40
New York7171.500546-4W-142-2729-44
Miami5982.41816½15½4-6L-138-3421-48
Washington5883.41117½16½3-7L-233-3925-44

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8755.613__7-3W-340-3147-24
Cincinnati7567.52812_4-6W-138-3337-34
St. Louis7169.5071534-6L-137-3334-36
Chicago6577.45822108-2L-139-3426-43
Pittsburgh5190.36235½23½3-7W-131-3920-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco9150.645__7-3W-545-2346-27
Los Angeles8953.627_6-4W-147-2342-30
San Diego7466.52916½_5-5L-144-3130-35
Colorado6577.45826½105-5W-245-2720-50
Arizona4596.3194629½1-9L-628-4317-53

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

