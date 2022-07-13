All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

New York6126.701__5-5L-334-1027-16
Tampa Bay4740.54014+1½6-4W-227-1720-23
Boston4741.53414½+14-6L-223-2024-21
Toronto4642.52315½_2-8W-126-1820-24
Baltimore4444.50017½29-1W-925-1719-27

Central Division

Minnesota4841.539__5-5L-125-1923-22
Cleveland4343.50023-7L-122-1821-25
Chicago4245.48354-6W-119-2523-20
Detroit3751.42010½96-4W-123-2414-27
Kansas City3453.3911311½5-5L-118-2716-26

West Division

Houston5729.663__8-2W-227-1230-17
Seattle4542.51712½½9-1W-824-2021-22
Texas4045.47116½4-6L-120-2220-23
Los Angeles3850.4322081-9L-521-2417-26
Oakland3059.33728½16½4-6W-111-3119-28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

New York5434.614__6-4L-128-1526-19
Atlanta5336.596+5½7-3W-131-1922-17
Philadelphia4642.523815-5L-324-2122-21
Miami4145.4771255-5L-220-1921-26
Washington3058.34124171-9L-414-3116-27

Central Division

Milwaukee4939.557__5-5W-121-1928-20
St. Louis4842.5332_4-6W-327-1821-24
Pittsburgh3850.4321196-4W-420-2318-27
Chicago3453.39114½12½3-7L-517-2817-25
Cincinnati3354.37915½13½7-3W-518-2815-26

West Division

Los Angeles5630.651__8-2L-130-1326-17
San Diego5039.562+2½4-6L-123-2027-19
San Francisco4442.5121224-6W-122-2122-21
Arizona3949.4431884-6L-122-2617-23
Colorado3949.4431885-5W-124-2215-27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

