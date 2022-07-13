All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|61
|26
|.701
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|34-10
|27-16
|Tampa Bay
|47
|40
|.540
|14
|+1½
|6-4
|W-2
|27-17
|20-23
|Boston
|47
|41
|.534
|14½
|+1
|4-6
|L-2
|23-20
|24-21
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|15½
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|26-18
|20-24
|Baltimore
|44
|44
|.500
|17½
|2
|9-1
|W-9
|25-17
|19-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|48
|41
|.539
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|25-19
|23-22
|Cleveland
|43
|43
|.500
|3½
|2
|3-7
|L-1
|22-18
|21-25
|Chicago
|42
|45
|.483
|5
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-25
|23-20
|Detroit
|37
|51
|.420
|10½
|9
|6-4
|W-1
|23-24
|14-27
|Kansas City
|34
|53
|.391
|13
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|18-27
|16-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|57
|29
|.663
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|27-12
|30-17
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|12½
|½
|9-1
|W-8
|24-20
|21-22
|Texas
|40
|45
|.471
|16½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|20-22
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|38
|50
|.432
|20
|8
|1-9
|L-5
|21-24
|17-26
|Oakland
|30
|59
|.337
|28½
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|11-31
|19-28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-15
|26-19
|Atlanta
|53
|36
|.596
|1½
|+5½
|7-3
|W-1
|31-19
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|8
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|24-21
|22-21
|Miami
|41
|45
|.477
|12
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|20-19
|21-26
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24
|17
|1-9
|L-4
|14-31
|16-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|49
|39
|.557
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|21-19
|28-20
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|27-18
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|11
|9
|6-4
|W-4
|20-23
|18-27
|Chicago
|34
|53
|.391
|14½
|12½
|3-7
|L-5
|17-28
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|33
|54
|.379
|15½
|13½
|7-3
|W-5
|18-28
|15-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|30-13
|26-17
|San Diego
|50
|39
|.562
|7½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-20
|27-19
|San Francisco
|44
|42
|.512
|12
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|22-21
|22-21
|Arizona
|39
|49
|.443
|18
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|22-26
|17-23
|Colorado
|39
|49
|.443
|18
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|24-22
|15-27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
