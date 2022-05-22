All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2911.725__7-3L-115-514-6
Tampa Bay2416.6005_6-4W-113-911-7
Toronto2219.537_5-5L-114-88-11
Boston1922.46310½38-2W-510-109-12
Baltimore1625.39013½63-7L-111-115-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2516.610__7-3W-413-812-8
Chicago2020.5005-5W-19-1011-10
Cleveland1720.459634-6L-18-89-12
Detroit1426.35010½5-5W-19-135-13
Kansas City1426.35010½3-7L-48-156-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2715.643__6-4W-212-515-10
Los Angeles2517.5952_4-6W-113-812-9
Texas1822.45085-5L-210-128-10
Oakland1725.405104-6L-16-1411-11
Seattle1725.405103-7L-49-78-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2815.651__6-4W-113-815-7
Atlanta1922.463845-5L-110-119-11
Philadelphia1922.463845-5W-111-138-9
Miami1822.4505-5W-110-128-10
Washington1428.33313½3-7W-15-159-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2615.634__6-4L-114-612-9
St. Louis2318.5613_6-4W-310-813-10
Chicago1624.4005-5W-17-159-9
Pittsburgh1624.4003-7L-39-137-11
Cincinnati1228.30013½10½6-4W-15-97-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2713.675__7-3L-115-512-8
San Diego2614.6501_7-3W-310-716-7
San Francisco2217.564_5-5L-311-911-8
Arizona2122.48833-7L-110-1111-11
Colorado1921.47583-7L-114-115-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

