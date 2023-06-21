All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|52
|25
|.675
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|32-8
|20-17
|Baltimore
|45
|28
|.616
|5
|+5
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|23-15
|New York
|40
|33
|.548
|10
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-17
|18-16
|Toronto
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-13
|22-22
|Boston
|39
|35
|.527
|11½
|1½
|7-3
|W-6
|21-18
|18-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|38
|.486
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|21-19
|15-19
|Cleveland
|34
|38
|.472
|1
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|17-17
|17-21
|Detroit
|32
|41
|.438
|3½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|17-19
|15-22
|Chicago
|32
|43
|.427
|4½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|18-18
|14-25
|Kansas City
|20
|54
|.270
|16
|20½
|2-8
|L-1
|10-28
|10-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|24-13
|21-15
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|22-19
|19-15
|Los Angeles
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-15
|21-19
|Seattle
|35
|36
|.493
|9
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|14-19
|Oakland
|19
|56
|.253
|27
|22
|4-6
|L-6
|9-29
|10-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|47
|26
|.644
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|24-15
|23-11
|Miami
|42
|33
|.560
|6
|+1
|6-4
|L-2
|22-15
|20-18
|Philadelphia
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|19-12
|19-23
|New York
|34
|40
|.459
|13½
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-15
|17-25
|Washington
|28
|45
|.384
|19
|12
|3-7
|W-1
|13-26
|15-19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|40
|35
|.533
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|20-18
|20-17
|Milwaukee
|38
|36
|.514
|1½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-18
|16-18
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|3½
|4½
|8-2
|W-3
|20-17
|16-21
|Pittsburgh
|34
|39
|.466
|5
|6
|1-9
|L-9
|18-19
|16-20
|St. Louis
|31
|44
|.413
|9
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|13-21
|18-23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|45
|30
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|22-12
|San Francisco
|41
|32
|.562
|3
|+1
|9-1
|W-9
|20-17
|21-15
|Los Angeles
|40
|33
|.548
|4
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-14
|18-19
|San Diego
|35
|38
|.479
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|19-20
|16-18
|Colorado
|29
|48
|.377
|17
|13
|2-8
|L-8
|16-19
|13-29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 2, Miami 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 1
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 9, Kansas City 4
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-4) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cuas 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 2, Miami 0
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 9, Washington 3
Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6
Houston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
San Francisco 4, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Miami 3
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Washington 3, St. Louis 0
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona (Henry 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 7-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-6) at San Francisco (Wood 2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3) at Miami (Garrett 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.