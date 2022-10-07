All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore00.000__0-000-00-0
Boston00.000__0-000-00-0
x-New York00.000__0-000-00-0
y-Toronto00.000__0-000-00-0
y-Tampa Bay01.000½_0-1L-10-00-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland101.000__1-0W-11-00-0
Chicago00.000½_0-000-00-0
Detroit00.000½_0-000-00-0
Kansas City00.000½_0-000-00-0
Minnesota00.000½_0-000-00-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston00.000__0-000-00-0
Los Angeles00.000__0-000-00-0
Oakland00.000__0-000-00-0
y-Seattle00.000__0-000-00-0
Texas00.000__0-000-00-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
y-Philadelphia101.000__1-0W-10-01-0
x-Atlanta00.000½_0-000-00-0
Miami00.000½_0-000-00-0
y-New York00.000½_0-000-00-0
Washington00.000½_0-000-00-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago00.000__0-000-00-0
Cincinnati00.000__0-000-00-0
Milwaukee00.000__0-000-00-0
Pittsburgh00.000__0-000-00-0
x-St. Louis01.000½_0-1L-10-10-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona00.000__0-000-00-0
Colorado00.000__0-000-00-0
x-Los Angeles00.000__0-000-00-0
y-San Diego00.000__0-000-00-0
San Francisco00.000__0-000-00-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you