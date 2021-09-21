All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9358.616__5-5W-148-2845-30
Boston8665.5707_7-3W-547-2939-36
Toronto8466.560_7-3L-143-3141-35
New York8467.5569½6-4W-143-3341-34
Baltimore48102.32044½362-8W-123-5125-51

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8565.567__5-5L-149-2736-38
Cleveland7376.49011½10½4-6L-236-3837-38
Detroit7378.48312½11½7-3W-340-3633-42
Kansas City6982.45716½15½5-5W-236-3933-43
Minnesota6585.43320193-7L-234-4031-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8961.593__7-3W-247-2842-33
Oakland8268.547726-4L-140-3542-33
Seattle8169.540835-5W-242-3339-36
Los Angeles7278.48017123-7L-438-3834-40
Texas5595.36734294-6L-233-4222-53

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7870.527__5-5W-237-3641-34
Philadelphia7674.50735-5L-242-3334-41
New York7377.48763-7W-144-3329-44
Miami6486.4271516½5-5W-240-3624-50
Washington6189.4071819½3-7L-135-4326-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9159.607__6-4L-242-3349-26
St. Louis8069.53710½_9-1W-942-3338-36
Cincinnati7873.51713½34-6W-140-3538-38
Chicago6783.4472413½3-7W-139-3628-47
Pittsburgh5694.3733524½6-4L-234-4122-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9753.647__7-3L-149-2648-27
z-Los Angeles9654.6401_8-2W-252-2344-31
San Diego7673.51020½42-8L-344-3132-42
Colorado7079.47026½107-3L-145-2725-52
Arizona48102.3204932½3-7L-228-4420-58

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 7, Kansas City 1

Houston 7, Arizona 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Alexander 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-2), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 8-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

