AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7848.619__7-3W-137-2441-24
Tampa Bay7851.605+67-3W-443-2235-29
Toronto7057.55115-5L-132-2738-30
Boston6760.52811½46-4W-135-2832-32
New York6166.48017½101-9L-136-3325-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6562.512__5-5L-236-2629-36
Cleveland6067.4725114-6L-133-3227-35
Detroit5869.4577135-5L-127-3531-34
Chicago5077.39415213-7W-126-3524-42
Kansas City4188.31825313-7W-123-4018-48

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7254.571__3-7L-642-2430-30
Houston7256.56314-6L-135-3037-26
Seattle7156.559_8-2L-134-2837-28
Los Angeles6167.4771210½3-7L-432-3329-34
Oakland3691.28336½353-7L-120-4516-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8244.651__7-3W-244-2238-22
Philadelphia6958.54313½+2½4-6L-136-2533-33
Miami6563.5081824-6L-137-2728-36
New York5969.4612486-4L-231-2828-41
Washington5969.4612487-3W-129-3630-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7057.551__7-3W-535-2735-30
Chicago6660.524_6-4W-135-3031-30
Cincinnati6761.523_6-4W-331-3436-27
Pittsburgh5770.449134-6L-131-3326-37
St. Louis5672.43814½114-6W-128-3728-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7748.616__8-2W-143-2134-27
Arizona6661.52012½8-2W-432-3134-30
San Francisco6661.52012½4-6W-135-2831-33
San Diego6167.47717½65-5W-135-3326-34
Colorado4879.3783018½3-7L-428-3320-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

San Diego 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

San Francisco 8, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington (Adon 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 14-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

