All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|47
|20
|.701
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|30-7
|17-13
|Baltimore
|40
|24
|.625
|5½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-3
|19-12
|21-12
|New York
|38
|28
|.576
|8½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|21-16
|17-12
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|10½
|1½
|7-3
|L-2
|18-13
|18-17
|Boston
|32
|33
|.492
|14
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|17-16
|15-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|.508
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|18-14
|15-18
|Cleveland
|30
|34
|.469
|2½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-17
|15-17
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|4½
|8½
|7-3
|L-1
|17-16
|12-21
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|5½
|9½
|1-9
|L-8
|14-15
|12-21
|Kansas City
|18
|46
|.281
|14½
|18½
|2-8
|L-5
|9-23
|9-23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|21-9
|20-13
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|18-14
|19-14
|Los Angeles
|35
|31
|.530
|7½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|19-14
|16-17
|Seattle
|31
|32
|.492
|10
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|17-15
|14-17
|Oakland
|16
|50
|.242
|26½
|21½
|5-5
|W-4
|7-24
|9-26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|40
|24
|.625
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|20-14
|20-10
|Miami
|36
|29
|.554
|4½
|+2
|8-2
|W-1
|21-13
|15-16
|Philadelphia
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|18-11
|13-22
|New York
|31
|34
|.477
|9½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|15-12
|16-22
|Washington
|25
|38
|.397
|14½
|8
|2-8
|L-6
|12-21
|13-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|33
|30
|.524
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-16
|16-14
|Milwaukee
|34
|31
|.523
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|18-15
|16-16
|Cincinnati
|30
|35
|.462
|4
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|17-18
|13-17
|Chicago
|28
|36
|.438
|5½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|15-16
|13-20
|St. Louis
|27
|38
|.415
|7
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|13-17
|14-21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|39
|25
|.609
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|20-14
|19-11
|Los Angeles
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|+3
|4-6
|W-1
|20-10
|17-18
|San Francisco
|32
|32
|.500
|7
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-17
|15-15
|San Diego
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|15-18
|16-15
|Colorado
|26
|40
|.394
|14
|8½
|2-8
|L-6
|15-19
|11-21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
