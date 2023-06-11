All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4720.701__8-2L-130-717-13
Baltimore4024.625+3½6-4W-319-1221-12
New York3828.5765-5W-121-1617-12
Toronto3630.54510½7-3L-218-1318-17
Boston3233.4921454-6L-117-1615-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3332.508__5-5W-218-1415-18
Cleveland3034.4696-4L-115-1715-17
Chicago2937.4397-3L-117-1612-21
Detroit2636.4191-9L-814-1512-21
Kansas City1846.28114½18½2-8L-59-239-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4122.651__7-3W-121-920-13
Houston3728.5695_5-5W-118-1419-14
Los Angeles3531.5306-4L-119-1416-17
Seattle3132.4921053-7W-117-1514-17
Oakland1650.24226½21½5-5W-47-249-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta4024.625__8-2W-720-1420-10
Miami3629.554+28-2W-121-1315-16
Philadelphia3133.48496-4L-118-1113-22
New York3134.47733-7W-115-1216-22
Washington2538.39714½82-8L-612-2113-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh3330.524__7-3L-117-1616-14
Milwaukee3431.523__5-5L-318-1516-16
Cincinnati3035.462444-6W-117-1813-17
Chicago2836.4384-6W-215-1613-20
St. Louis2738.415773-7L-113-1714-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3925.609__8-2W-420-1419-11
Los Angeles3728.569+34-6W-120-1017-18
San Francisco3232.50074-6L-217-1715-15
San Diego3133.48486-4W-315-1816-15
Colorado2640.394142-8L-615-1911-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 4

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 0

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

