AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3715.712__6-4W-224-513-10
Baltimore3217.653+46-4W-115-817-9
New York3021.588+17-3L-117-1113-10
Boston2624.520104-6L-415-1111-13
Toronto2625.51010½32-8L-213-913-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2624.520__4-6W-115-1011-14
Detroit2225.46855-5W-110-1012-15
Cleveland2128.42973-7L-210-1411-14
Chicago2130.41287-3W-212-139-17
Kansas City1536.29411½143-7L-17-198-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3118.633__7-3W-216-815-10
Houston2821.5713_8-2L-214-1114-10
Los Angeles2823.549417-3W-415-1013-13
Seattle2524.510635-5W-313-1212-12
Oakland1041.19622191-9L-75-205-21

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3019.612__5-5W-113-1217-7
Miami2525.500_6-4W-114-1111-14
New York2525.500_6-4L-212-913-16
Philadelphia2326.46973-7W-114-109-16
Washington2128.42994-6W-111-1610-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2722.551__5-5W-215-912-13
Pittsburgh2524.51024-6L-212-1313-11
Chicago2226.45823-7W-213-119-15
St. Louis2329.44236-4W-111-1512-14
Cincinnati2129.42043-7L-114-147-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3120.608__5-5L-117-714-13
Arizona2921.580+47-3L-114-1015-11
San Francisco2425.4906½7-3L-115-119-14
San Diego2227.44983-7L-112-1510-12
Colorado2129.42045-5L-112-139-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3

Washington 5, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 10, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2) at Colorado (Seabold 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

