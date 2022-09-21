All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York9058.608__7-3W-352-2238-36
Toronto8465.564+26-4L-143-3241-33
Tampa Bay8267.550_4-6L-349-2833-39
Baltimore7771.520134-6W-142-3235-39
Boston7276.486185-5L-137-3735-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland8267.550__8-2W-340-3242-35
Chicago7673.510665-5L-235-3941-34
Minnesota7376.490994-6L-343-3230-44
Kansas City6089.40322224-6W-236-4124-48
Detroit5792.38325253-7L-131-4526-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston9951.660__9-1W-450-2349-28
Seattle8166.55116½_4-6L-139-3242-34
Los Angeles6584.43633½174-6L-134-4131-43
Texas6484.4323417½5-5W-131-4233-42
Oakland5494.3654427½4-6W-124-4830-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-New York9556.629__6-4L-150-2645-30
z-Atlanta9356.6241+11½6-4L-152-2641-30
Philadelphia8167.54712½_5-5W-145-3236-35
Miami6189.40733½214-6L-230-4531-44
Washington5297.3494229½3-7W-124-5028-47

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8762.584__6-4L-251-2736-35
Milwaukee7970.53086-4W-142-3037-40
Chicago6485.4302317½6-4W-231-4433-41
Cincinnati5990.3962822½3-7W-130-4429-46
Pittsburgh5594.3693226½4-6L-628-4327-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10345.696__8-2L-151-1952-26
San Diego8266.55421+16-4W-439-3143-35
San Francisco7177.48032106-4W-239-3632-41
Arizona6980.46334½12½3-7W-139-3930-41
Colorado6484.43239175-5L-240-3624-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

