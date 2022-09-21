All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|90
|58
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|52-22
|38-36
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|6½
|+2
|6-4
|L-1
|43-32
|41-33
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|8½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|49-28
|33-39
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|.520
|13
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|42-32
|35-39
|Boston
|72
|76
|.486
|18
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-37
|35-39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|82
|67
|.550
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|40-32
|42-35
|Chicago
|76
|73
|.510
|6
|6
|5-5
|L-2
|35-39
|41-34
|Minnesota
|73
|76
|.490
|9
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|43-32
|30-44
|Kansas City
|60
|89
|.403
|22
|22
|4-6
|W-2
|36-41
|24-48
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|31-45
|26-47
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|99
|51
|.660
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|50-23
|49-28
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|16½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|39-32
|42-34
|Los Angeles
|65
|84
|.436
|33½
|17
|4-6
|L-1
|34-41
|31-43
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|34
|17½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-42
|33-42
|Oakland
|54
|94
|.365
|44
|27½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-48
|30-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|50-26
|45-30
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|1
|+11½
|6-4
|L-1
|52-26
|41-30
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|12½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-32
|36-35
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|21
|4-6
|L-2
|30-45
|31-44
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|24-50
|28-47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|87
|62
|.584
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|51-27
|36-35
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|42-30
|37-40
|Chicago
|64
|85
|.430
|23
|17½
|6-4
|W-2
|31-44
|33-41
|Cincinnati
|59
|90
|.396
|28
|22½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-44
|29-46
|Pittsburgh
|55
|94
|.369
|32
|26½
|4-6
|L-6
|28-43
|27-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|103
|45
|.696
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|51-19
|52-26
|San Diego
|82
|66
|.554
|21
|+1
|6-4
|W-4
|39-31
|43-35
|San Francisco
|71
|77
|.480
|32
|10
|6-4
|W-2
|39-36
|32-41
|Arizona
|69
|80
|.463
|34½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|39-39
|30-41
|Colorado
|64
|84
|.432
|39
|17
|5-5
|L-2
|40-36
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.