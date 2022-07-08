All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6123.726__7-3W-334-927-14
Tampa Bay4538.54215½5-5L-125-1720-21
Boston4539.53616_3-7L-421-2024-19
Toronto4539.53616_3-7L-125-1820-21
Baltimore4144.48220½6-4W-623-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4738.553__5-5L-125-1822-20
Cleveland4041.49453-7L-520-1720-24
Chicago3943.47655-5L-217-2522-18
Detroit3647.434108-2W-623-2413-23
Kansas City3151.37814½135-5W-115-2516-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5428.659__9-1W-127-1227-16
Seattle4242.5001338-2W-521-2021-22
Texas3743.4631663-7L-417-2020-23
Los Angeles3847.44717½3-7L-221-2317-24
Oakland2856.33327173-7L-110-2918-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5232.619__5-5L-127-1425-18
Atlanta4935.5833+4½7-3L-127-1822-17
Philadelphia4439.530_6-4W-124-2120-18
Miami4042.488117-3W-120-1720-25
Washington3055.35322½153-7L-114-3116-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4837.565__6-4W-121-1727-20
St. Louis4540.5293_4-6W-124-1621-24
Chicago3449.41013106-4L-117-2717-22
Pittsburgh3450.40513½10½5-5L-220-2314-27
Cincinnati3054.35717½14½4-6W-216-2814-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5329.646__8-2W-427-1326-16
San Diego4836.5716+3½3-7W-122-1826-18
San Francisco4140.50611½22-8L-121-2020-20
Arizona3746.44616½75-5L-221-2416-22
Colorado3647.43417½85-5W-123-2113-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

