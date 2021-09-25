All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Tampa Bay9559.617__6-4W-250-2945-30
Boston8866.5717_7-3L-149-3039-36
New York8767.5658_7-3W-445-3342-34
Toronto8569.5521024-6L-343-3142-38
Baltimore49105.31846383-7L-124-5225-53

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Chicago8767.565__4-6W-149-2738-40
Cleveland7578.49011½11½5-5L-138-4037-38
Detroit7479.48412½12½7-3L-141-3733-42
Kansas City7083.45816½16½5-5W-136-3934-44
Minnesota6985.44818186-4W-436-4033-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston9163.591__7-3L-247-2844-35
Seattle8569.552627-3W-642-3343-36
Oakland8371.539846-4W-141-3842-33
Los Angeles7381.47418143-7L-139-4134-40
Texas5698.36435312-8W-133-4223-56

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8172.529__5-5W-137-3744-35
Philadelphia8074.5198-2W-446-3334-41
New York7380.4778122-8L-344-3329-47
Miami6489.41817214-6L-340-3824-51
Washington6490.41617½21½5-5L-135-4329-47

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Milwaukee9262.597__3-7W-143-3649-26
St. Louis8669.555_10-0W-1542-3344-36
Cincinnati7975.513134-6W-141-3738-38
Chicago6788.43225½191-9L-539-4128-47
Pittsburgh5796.37334½285-5L-234-4123-55

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco10054.649__6-4W-149-2651-28
z-Los Angeles9955.6431_8-2W-252-2347-32
San Diego7876.506224-6L-145-3433-42
Colorado7182.46428½146-4L-246-3025-52
Arizona49105.3185136½2-8L-129-4720-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 14, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 5-6) at Detroit (Peralta 4-3), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-9) at Baltimore (Means 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 7-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 0

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 12, Chicago Cubs 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 6, Atlanta 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Washington 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, San Diego 0, 2nd game

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-8) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 14-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 11-9), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 18-3) at Arizona (Mejía 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

