All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8756.608__8-2W-450-2237-34
Toronto8163.5636-4L-141-3140-32
Tampa Bay8063.5597_5-5W-147-2433-39
Baltimore7567.52811½4-6W-241-3034-37
Boston6974.48318114-6L-235-3634-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7666.535__8-2L-136-3140-35
Chicago7470.51437-3W-135-3739-33
Minnesota7270.50744-6W-343-3229-38
Kansas City5787.3962023½3-7L-334-4123-46
Detroit5489.37822½263-7L-430-4324-46

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Houston9450.653__8-2W-548-2246-28
Seattle8062.563136-4W-139-3241-30
Texas6281.43431½184-6L-130-4132-40
Los Angeles6182.42732½193-7L-431-4030-42
Oakland5292.3614228½3-7L-123-4829-44

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

