All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|50-22
|37-34
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|6½
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|41-31
|40-32
|Tampa Bay
|80
|63
|.559
|7
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|47-24
|33-39
|Baltimore
|75
|67
|.528
|11½
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|41-30
|34-37
|Boston
|69
|74
|.483
|18
|11
|4-6
|L-2
|35-36
|34-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|36-31
|40-35
|Chicago
|74
|70
|.514
|3
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|35-37
|39-33
|Minnesota
|72
|70
|.507
|4
|7½
|4-6
|W-3
|43-32
|29-38
|Kansas City
|57
|87
|.396
|20
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|34-41
|23-46
|Detroit
|54
|89
|.378
|22½
|26
|3-7
|L-4
|30-43
|24-46
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|48-22
|46-28
|Seattle
|80
|62
|.563
|13
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|39-32
|41-30
|Texas
|62
|81
|.434
|31½
|18
|4-6
|L-1
|30-41
|32-40
|Los Angeles
|61
|82
|.427
|32½
|19
|3-7
|L-4
|31-40
|30-42
|Oakland
|52
|92
|.361
|42
|28½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-48
|29-44
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Oakland 8, Texas 7
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Friday's Games
Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
