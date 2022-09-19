All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

New York8858.603__6-4W-150-2238-36
Toronto8364.565+1½6-4L-143-3240-32
Tampa Bay8264.5626+14-6W-249-2533-39
Baltimore7669.52411½5-5W-141-3035-39
Boston7175.48617104-6W-137-3734-38

Central Division

Cleveland8067.544__8-2W-140-3240-35
Chicago7671.51747-3W-235-3741-34
Minnesota7374.49774-6L-143-3230-42
Kansas City5889.3952223½3-7L-134-4124-48
Detroit5591.37724½264-6L-231-4524-46

West Division

z-Houston9651.653__8-2W-150-2346-28
Seattle8165.55514½_4-6W-139-3242-33
Los Angeles6483.4353217½4-6L-134-4130-42
Texas6383.43232½184-6L-230-4133-42
Oakland5394.3614328½3-7L-123-4830-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

New York9355.628__6-4W-450-2643-29
Atlanta9155.6231+116-4W-350-2541-30
Philadelphia8066.54812_5-5L-444-3136-35
Miami6087.40832½20½3-7W-129-4331-44
Washington5195.34941293-7L-124-5027-45

Central Division

St. Louis8761.588__6-4L-151-2736-34
Milwaukee7868.534827-3L-141-2837-40
Chicago6284.42524185-5L-231-4431-40
Cincinnati5889.39528½22½2-8W-129-4329-46
Pittsburgh5592.37431½25½4-6L-428-4327-49

West Division

x-Los Angeles10144.697__8-2W-349-1852-26
San Diego8166.551216-4W-338-3143-35
San Francisco6977.47332½114-6L-339-3630-41
Arizona6878.46633½123-7L-339-3929-39
Colorado6482.43837½167-3W-240-3424-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

