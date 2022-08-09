All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|71
|39
|.645
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-15
|30-24
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|11
|+1½
|5-5
|L-2
|34-21
|26-29
|Tampa Bay
|58
|51
|.532
|12½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-21
|25-30
|Baltimore
|58
|52
|.527
|13
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|33-21
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|57
|.486
|17½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|26-28
|28-29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|31-25
|26-26
|Cleveland
|57
|52
|.523
|½
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|29-22
|28-30
|Chicago
|56
|54
|.509
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-29
|31-25
|Kansas City
|45
|66
|.405
|13½
|14
|6-4
|L-1
|26-32
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|68
|.387
|15½
|16
|2-8
|L-2
|26-31
|17-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-17
|36-23
|Seattle
|59
|52
|.532
|12
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|29-26
|30-26
|Texas
|48
|61
|.440
|22
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|23-31
|25-30
|Los Angeles
|47
|63
|.427
|23½
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-32
|23-31
|Oakland
|41
|69
|.373
|29½
|17½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-36
|24-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|72
|39
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|37-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|65
|46
|.586
|7
|+4½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-22
|28-24
|Philadelphia
|61
|48
|.560
|10
|+1½
|9-1
|W-6
|31-25
|30-23
|Miami
|49
|60
|.450
|22
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|23-28
|26-32
|Washington
|37
|75
|.330
|35½
|24
|2-8
|W-1
|17-40
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|60
|49
|.550
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|35-20
|25-29
|Milwaukee
|59
|50
|.541
|1
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-22
|31-28
|Chicago
|44
|65
|.404
|16
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-34
|21-31
|Cincinnati
|44
|65
|.404
|16
|15½
|6-4
|L-2
|24-32
|20-33
|Pittsburgh
|44
|65
|.404
|16
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-29
|20-36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|75
|33
|.694
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|38-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|51
|.545
|16
|_
|5-5
|L-5
|31-24
|30-27
|San Francisco
|54
|55
|.495
|21½
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|29-27
|25-28
|Arizona
|49
|59
|.454
|26
|10
|4-6
|W-2
|30-28
|19-31
|Colorado
|49
|63
|.438
|28
|12
|3-7
|W-1
|31-27
|18-36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 7, Texas 5
Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings
Colorado 16, St. Louis 5
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
