AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay225.815__8-2W-214-28-3
Baltimore179.654+2½8-2L-19-48-5
Toronto179.654+2½7-3W-58-29-7
New York1512.5567_5-5L-19-76-5
Boston1314.481925-5L-27-76-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1611.593__6-4W-29-57-6
Cleveland1313.5004-6W-24-89-5
Detroit1015.400544-6W-15-55-10
Chicago720.259981-9L-93-84-12
Kansas City621.2221092-8L-31-125-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1511.577__5-5W-19-56-6
Houston1412.5381½7-3L-16-88-4
Los Angeles1413.51915-5L-18-56-8
Seattle1115.42343-7L-37-94-6
Oakland522.18510½102-8L-42-113-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta189.667__5-5W-17-711-2
New York1512.5563_4-6L-15-510-7
Miami1413.519415-5W-28-66-7
Philadelphia1413.519417-3W-38-56-8
Washington916.360855-5L-22-107-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh198.704__9-1W-39-410-4
Milwaukee179.654+2½6-4W-28-59-4
Chicago1411.5604_5-5L-18-86-3
Cincinnati1115.4234-6W-49-62-9
St. Louis1017.370953-7L-15-85-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1512.556__5-5W-28-67-6
Los Angeles1413.519116-4W-17-67-7
San Diego1314.481225-5L-15-88-6
San Francisco1114.440336-4L-17-74-7
Colorado819.296773-7L-23-85-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0) at Miami (Hoeing 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1) at Washington (Gray 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

