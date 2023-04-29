All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|22
|5
|.815
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|14-2
|8-3
|Baltimore
|17
|9
|.654
|4½
|+2½
|8-2
|L-1
|9-4
|8-5
|Toronto
|17
|9
|.654
|4½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-5
|8-2
|9-7
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-7
|6-5
|Boston
|13
|14
|.481
|9
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|7-7
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-5
|7-6
|Cleveland
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|1½
|4-6
|W-2
|4-8
|9-5
|Detroit
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|5-5
|5-10
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|9
|8
|1-9
|L-9
|3-8
|4-12
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|.222
|10
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|1-12
|5-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-5
|6-6
|Houston
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|6-8
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|8-5
|6-8
|Seattle
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|3½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-9
|4-6
|Oakland
|5
|22
|.185
|10½
|10
|2-8
|L-4
|2-11
|3-11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-7
|11-2
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|5-5
|10-7
|Miami
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|8-6
|6-7
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|1
|7-3
|W-3
|8-5
|6-8
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|8
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|2-10
|7-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|9-4
|10-4
|Milwaukee
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-5
|9-4
|Chicago
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|8-8
|6-3
|Cincinnati
|11
|15
|.423
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|W-4
|9-6
|2-9
|St. Louis
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|5-8
|5-9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|15
|12
|.556
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|8-6
|7-6
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|7-6
|7-7
|San Diego
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|5-8
|8-6
|San Francisco
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|7-7
|4-7
|Colorado
|8
|19
|.296
|7
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|3-8
|5-11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 5 innings
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Arizona 9, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh at Washington, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0) at Miami (Hoeing 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1) at Washington (Gray 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.