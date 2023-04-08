All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay801.000__8-0W-85-03-0
New York53.62535-3W-14-21-1
Toronto54.556_5-4L-10-05-4
Baltimore44.5004½4-4L-11-13-3
Boston44.5004½4-4W-22-42-0

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota62.750__6-2W-22-04-2
Cleveland54.556_5-4L-20-25-2
Chicago45.44414-5W-11-23-3
Kansas City36.33323-6W-21-62-0
Detroit26.25042-6L-30-22-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles53.625__5-3W-11-14-2
Texas44.5001½4-4L-24-20-2
Seattle45.44414-5W-22-52-0
Houston36.33323-6L-23-40-2
Oakland26.25032-6L-32-40-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta63.667__6-3L-21-25-1
New York54.5561_5-4W-22-03-4
Philadelphia35.3753-5W-22-01-5
Miami36.333323-6L-23-40-2
Washington36.333323-6W-21-52-1

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee62.750__6-2L-14-12-1
Pittsburgh53.62515-3L-11-14-2
Chicago43.571_4-3W-33-21-1
Cincinnati34.42913-4L-33-20-2
St. Louis35.37533-5W-12-41-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona54.556__5-4W-22-13-3
Los Angeles54.556__5-4L-24-21-2
San Diego54.556__5-4W-23-32-1
San Francisco35.3753-5L-20-23-3
Colorado36.333223-6L-21-22-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 9, Houston 6

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Boston 14, Detroit 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 9, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Boston (Crawford 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-0) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1

Arizona 12, L.A. Dodgers 8

Washington 7, Colorado 6

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0) at Arizona (Nelson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 1-0) at Atlanta (Dodd 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you