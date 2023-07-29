All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6340.612__6-4W-131-2032-20
Tampa Bay6343.594+43-7W-137-1926-24
Toronto5946.56256-4W-329-2030-26
Boston5647.54477-3W-530-2326-24
New York5449.52494-6L-132-2422-25

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5451.514__6-4L-330-2424-27
Cleveland5252.50066-4L-128-2424-28
Detroit4758.448711½4-6W-122-3025-28
Chicago4263.4001216½2-8W-122-2820-35
Kansas City3075.2862428½3-7W-116-3614-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6044.577__5-5L-134-2026-24
Houston5846.5582_6-4L-227-2431-22
Seattle5350.5156-4W-329-2524-25
Los Angeles5451.5147-3L-229-2325-28
Oakland2976.27631½29½4-6W-115-3914-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6536.644__4-6W-133-1932-17
Philadelphia5647.544105-5W-328-2028-27
Miami5649.53311½3-7L-132-2124-28
New York4954.476176-4W-225-2224-32
Washington4361.41323½135-5L-220-3323-28

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5747.548__5-5L-129-2428-23
Cincinnati5748.543½7-3W-128-2629-22
Chicago5251.5059-1W-727-2625-25
St. Louis4659.43811½10½4-6L-222-2824-31
Pittsburgh4558.43711½10½4-6L-123-2722-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5844.569__5-5L-230-1928-25
San Francisco5648.5383_3-7L-128-2328-25
Arizona5549.529413-7L-227-2728-22
San Diego5054.481966-4W-127-2523-29
Colorado4063.38818½15½5-5L-323-2717-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

