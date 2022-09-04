All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|54
|.594
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|45-20
|34-34
|Tampa Bay
|74
|57
|.565
|4
|+2
|8-2
|W-5
|44-23
|30-34
|Toronto
|72
|59
|.550
|6
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-29
|34-30
|Baltimore
|71
|61
|.538
|7½
|1½
|7-3
|W-4
|39-24
|32-37
|Boston
|66
|68
|.493
|13½
|7½
|6-4
|W-4
|34-34
|32-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|63
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|33-29
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|64
|.511
|1
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|40-29
|27-35
|Chicago
|67
|66
|.504
|2
|6
|5-5
|W-4
|34-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|54
|80
|.403
|15½
|19½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-37
|22-43
|Detroit
|51
|82
|.383
|18
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|30-39
|21-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|43-20
|42-27
|Seattle
|75
|58
|.564
|10½
|+2
|8-2
|W-6
|35-28
|40-30
|Texas
|58
|74
|.439
|27
|14½
|2-8
|L-7
|28-38
|30-36
|Los Angeles
|57
|75
|.432
|28
|15½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-38
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|85
|.366
|37
|24½
|4-6
|L-4
|22-43
|27-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-22
|39-27
|Atlanta
|83
|51
|.619
|2
|+9½
|7-3
|W-4
|46-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|73
|60
|.549
|11½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|39-30
|34-30
|Miami
|55
|77
|.417
|29
|17½
|2-8
|L-6
|26-38
|29-39
|Washington
|46
|87
|.346
|38½
|27
|5-5
|W-1
|22-47
|24-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|78
|55
|.586
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|44-22
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|69
|62
|.527
|8
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|35-26
|34-36
|Chicago
|56
|77
|.421
|22
|17
|3-7
|L-2
|28-38
|28-39
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|24½
|19½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-38
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|83
|.371
|28½
|23½
|2-8
|L-3
|26-38
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|91
|41
|.689
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-17
|45-24
|San Diego
|74
|60
|.552
|18
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-28
|39-32
|Arizona
|63
|68
|.481
|27½
|9
|8-2
|W-2
|36-33
|27-35
|San Francisco
|63
|68
|.481
|27½
|9
|3-7
|W-2
|36-32
|27-36
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35½
|17
|3-7
|L-3
|36-32
|20-45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 12, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 3:45 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
