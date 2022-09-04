All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7954.594__4-6L-345-2034-34
Tampa Bay7457.5654+28-2W-544-2330-34
Toronto7259.5506_6-4W-238-2934-30
Baltimore7161.5387-3W-439-2432-37
Boston6668.49313½6-4W-434-3432-34

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6863.519__3-7L-433-2935-34
Minnesota6764.511155-5L-340-2927-35
Chicago6766.504265-5W-434-3533-31
Kansas City5480.40315½19½4-6W-132-3722-43
Detroit5182.38318224-6L-130-3921-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8547.644__8-2W-443-2042-27
Seattle7558.56410½+28-2W-635-2840-30
Texas5874.4392714½2-8L-728-3830-36
Los Angeles5775.4322815½5-5L-128-3829-37
Oakland4985.3663724½4-6L-422-4327-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8549.634__6-4L-146-2239-27
Atlanta8351.6192+9½7-3W-446-2537-26
Philadelphia7360.54911½_5-5L-239-3034-30
Miami5577.4172917½2-8L-626-3829-39
Washington4687.34638½275-5W-122-4724-40

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7855.586__7-3W-344-2234-33
Milwaukee6962.527834-6L-235-2634-36
Chicago5677.42122173-7L-228-3828-39
Cincinnati5278.40024½19½4-6W-128-3824-40
Pittsburgh4983.37128½23½2-8L-326-3823-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9141.689__6-4W-146-1745-24
San Diego7460.552186-4L-135-2839-32
Arizona6368.48127½98-2W-236-3327-35
San Francisco6368.48127½93-7W-236-3227-36
Colorado5677.42135½173-7L-336-3220-45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 8-8) at Atlanta (Fried 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2), 3:45 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-7), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 5-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

