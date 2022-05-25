All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|30
|13
|.698
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|16-7
|14-6
|Tampa Bay
|25
|17
|.595
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-9
|11-8
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|9-12
|Boston
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|2½
|8-2
|W-6
|10-10
|10-12
|Baltimore
|18
|26
|.409
|12½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-11
|6-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|15-9
|12-8
|Chicago
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|10-13
|Detroit
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|9-13
|6-15
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|12
|8½
|2-8
|L-6
|8-15
|6-13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-6
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|27
|17
|.614
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|15-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|10-12
|8-11
|Oakland
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|6-14
|13-13
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|10-9
|8-18
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|11-12
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|11-13
|9-10
|Miami
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|10-12
|8-11
|Washington
|15
|30
|.333
|13½
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|6-17
|9-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|14-6
|14-10
|St. Louis
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-9
|13-10
|Chicago
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-15
|11-9
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|7-11
|Cincinnati
|12
|30
|.286
|15
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|5-11
|7-19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|.674
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|15-5
|14-9
|San Diego
|28
|16
|.636
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|11-9
|17-7
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|13-11
|11-8
|Arizona
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|12-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|9
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|14-11
|6-12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings
Houston 7, Cleveland 3
Toronto 8, St. Louis 1
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 7, Seattle 5
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 2
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4
Toronto 8, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1
San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.