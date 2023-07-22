All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore5938.608__7-3L-130-2029-18
Tampa Bay6140.604_+5½4-6W-136-1625-24
Toronto5444.551_6-4L-127-2027-24
Boston5146.52686-3L-226-2225-24
New York5147.52033-7W-129-2322-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5148.515__6-4W-127-2224-26
Cleveland4849.49525-5W-125-2223-27
Detroit4453.45466-4L-120-2624-27
Chicago4158.4141013½4-6L-121-2520-33
Kansas City2871.2832326½3-7L-315-3613-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5840.592__7-3L-133-1925-21
Houston5543.5613+16-4W-325-2230-21
Los Angeles5048.510845-5W-428-2222-26
Seattle4948.5055-5W-228-2421-24
Oakland2773.27032282-8L-214-3813-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6333.656__5-5W-232-1931-14
Philadelphia5245.53611½_4-6L-326-1926-26
Miami5346.53511½_2-8L-730-1923-27
New York4551.469184-5L-123-2222-29
Washington3958.40224½135-5W-116-3223-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5444.551__7-3L-126-2228-22
Cincinnati5346.535_4-6W-326-2627-20
Chicago4651.47465-5W-125-2621-25
St. Louis4454.449108-2L-122-2622-28
Pittsburgh4255.43311½102-8L-123-2619-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5640.583__8-2W-129-1627-24
Arizona5444.5513+1½4-6L-226-2428-20
San Francisco5444.5513+1½7-3L-326-2228-22
San Diego4751.480106-4W-125-2322-28
Colorado3859.39218½145-5W-123-2615-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

Houston 6, Oakland 4

Seattle 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 7, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, Detroit 4

Colorado 6, Miami 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5

N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.

Saturday's Games

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Cueto 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Fulmer 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

