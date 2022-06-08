All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|40
|15
|.727
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|23-7
|17-8
|Toronto
|33
|22
|.600
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|18-10
|15-12
|Tampa Bay
|32
|23
|.582
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|19-13
|13-10
|Boston
|28
|27
|.509
|12
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|13-14
|15-13
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|17
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|9-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|17-12
|15-13
|Chicago
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|1
|4-6
|W-3
|12-13
|14-14
|Cleveland
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|12-9
|13-17
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|15-15
|7-18
|Kansas City
|17
|37
|.315
|13½
|10½
|2-8
|L-3
|9-19
|8-18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-7
|21-13
|Los Angeles
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|1½
|0-10
|L-12
|15-14
|12-15
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|13-16
|13-13
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|12-10
|13-21
|Oakland
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
|9
|1-9
|L-7
|7-23
|13-14
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|19-8
|19-12
|Atlanta
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|1
|7-3
|W-6
|15-14
|14-13
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|3½
|5-5
|W-5
|15-15
|11-14
|Miami
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|10-16
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|16½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-18
|12-18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|15-10
|18-14
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-11
|16-13
|Pittsburgh
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-16
|11-13
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9½
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|11-20
|12-13
|Cincinnati
|20
|35
|.364
|12
|9½
|5-5
|W-2
|12-15
|8-20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|17-10
|18-10
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|20-11
|San Francisco
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|13-12
|16-13
|Arizona
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|4½
|3-7
|L-4
|14-16
|12-15
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|11
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|8-15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5
Tuesday's Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
