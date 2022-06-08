All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4015.727__8-2W-723-717-8
Toronto3322.6007_8-2W-218-1015-12
Tampa Bay3223.5828_6-4W-119-1313-10
Boston2827.50912_7-3W-513-1415-13
Baltimore2433.4211755-5W-115-159-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3225.561__4-6L-117-1215-13
Chicago2627.491414-6W-312-1314-14
Cleveland2526.490417-3L-112-913-17
Detroit2233.400966-4W-115-157-18
Kansas City1737.31513½10½2-8L-39-198-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3620.643__7-3W-115-721-13
Los Angeles2729.48290-10L-1215-1412-15
Texas2629.47324-6W-113-1613-13
Seattle2531.446116-4L-112-1013-21
Oakland2037.35116½91-9L-77-2313-14

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3820.655__7-3L-119-819-12
Atlanta2927.518817-3W-615-1414-13
Philadelphia2629.47310½5-5W-515-1511-14
Miami2330.43412½5-5W-113-1410-16
Washington2136.36816½4-6L-19-1812-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3324.579__4-6L-415-1018-14
St. Louis3224.571½_6-4L-116-1116-13
Pittsburgh2429.45376-4L-113-1611-13
Chicago2333.41174-6L-311-2012-13
Cincinnati2035.364125-5W-212-158-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3520.636__4-6L-317-1018-10
San Diego3422.607_5-5W-114-1120-11
San Francisco2925.537_5-5L-113-1216-13
Arizona2631.456103-7L-414-1612-15
Colorado2431.436114-6W-116-168-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you