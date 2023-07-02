All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|29
|.663
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-10
|23-19
|Baltimore
|48
|33
|.593
|6½
|+4
|4-6
|L-4
|25-18
|23-15
|New York
|46
|37
|.554
|9½
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|25-19
|21-18
|Toronto
|45
|39
|.536
|11
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|23-17
|22-22
|Boston
|42
|42
|.500
|14
|3½
|3-7
|W-2
|21-21
|21-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|42
|42
|.500
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|23-19
|19-23
|Cleveland
|40
|42
|.488
|1
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|20-19
|20-23
|Detroit
|36
|46
|.439
|5
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-21
|18-25
|Chicago
|36
|49
|.424
|6½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|20-20
|16-29
|Kansas City
|24
|59
|.289
|17½
|21
|4-6
|W-1
|12-31
|12-28
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|27-16
|23-17
|Houston
|45
|38
|.542
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|22-19
|23-19
|Los Angeles
|44
|41
|.518
|7
|2
|3-7
|L-4
|22-20
|22-21
|Seattle
|39
|42
|.481
|10
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|23-20
|16-22
|Oakland
|23
|62
|.271
|28
|23
|4-6
|W-2
|12-31
|11-31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|55
|27
|.671
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|29-15
|26-12
|Miami
|48
|36
|.571
|8
|+1½
|6-4
|L-2
|25-16
|23-20
|Philadelphia
|44
|38
|.537
|11
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-15
|22-23
|New York
|37
|46
|.446
|18½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|19-19
|18-27
|Washington
|33
|49
|.402
|22
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|13-27
|20-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|44
|39
|.530
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|22-21
|22-18
|Milwaukee
|44
|39
|.530
|_
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|22-18
|22-21
|Pittsburgh
|39
|43
|.476
|4½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-20
|17-23
|Chicago
|38
|43
|.469
|5
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|21-21
|17-22
|St. Louis
|34
|48
|.415
|9½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-25
|18-23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|50
|34
|.595
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|24-20
|26-14
|Los Angeles
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|24-15
|22-21
|San Francisco
|46
|37
|.554
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|23-19
|23-18
|San Diego
|38
|45
|.458
|11½
|8
|3-7
|W-1
|20-22
|18-23
|Colorado
|33
|52
|.388
|17½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|20-23
|13-29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Houston 2
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game
Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 7, Miami 0
Philadelphia 19, Washington 4
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8
Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game
Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
