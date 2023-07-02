All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5729.663__6-4L-134-1023-19
Baltimore4833.593+44-6L-425-1823-15
New York4637.554+16-4W-125-1921-18
Toronto4539.53611½6-4L-223-1722-22
Boston4242.500143-7W-221-2121-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4242.500__6-4W-223-1919-23
Cleveland4042.48816-4W-120-1920-23
Detroit3646.43955-5W-118-2118-25
Chicago3649.424104-6L-220-2016-29
Kansas City2459.28917½214-6W-112-3112-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5033.602__5-5W-127-1623-17
Houston4538.5425_6-4L-122-1923-19
Los Angeles4441.518723-7L-422-2022-21
Seattle3942.4811054-6W-123-2016-22
Oakland2362.27128234-6W-212-3111-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5527.671__9-1W-729-1526-12
Miami4836.5718+1½6-4L-225-1623-20
Philadelphia4438.537116-4W-122-1522-23
New York3746.44618½93-7W-119-1918-27
Washington3349.4022212½6-4L-113-2720-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4439.530__6-4L-122-2122-18
Milwaukee4439.530_26-4W-122-1822-21
Pittsburgh3943.4765-5L-122-2017-23
Chicago3843.469575-5L-121-2117-22
St. Louis3448.41511½5-5L-116-2518-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5034.595__6-4W-224-2026-14
Los Angeles4636.56137-3L-124-1522-21
San Francisco4637.554_5-5L-123-1923-18
San Diego3845.45811½83-7W-120-2218-23
Colorado3352.38817½144-6L-120-2313-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Houston 2

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Diego 12, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 7, Miami 0

Philadelphia 19, Washington 4

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 8

Kansas City 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cleveland 6, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 2, 2nd game

Detroit 4, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 6-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 7-7), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

