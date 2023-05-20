All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|20-3
|13-10
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|3½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-8
|14-8
|New York
|27
|20
|.574
|6½
|+½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|11-10
|Boston
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|½
|4-6
|W-3
|15-11
|10-9
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|13-7
|12-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|10-12
|Detroit
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|10-10
|10-12
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|9-12
|11-12
|Chicago
|17
|29
|.370
|8
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|10-13
|7-16
|Kansas City
|14
|32
|.304
|11
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|6-17
|8-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|13-9
|Houston
|25
|19
|.568
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|12-11
|13-8
|Los Angeles
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-9
|13-13
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|4
|4-6
|L-3
|10-12
|11-11
|Oakland
|10
|36
|.217
|18
|16
|2-8
|L-2
|5-20
|5-16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|11-9
|17-7
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|5
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|14-11
|9-10
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|10-9
|13-14
|Philadelphia
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-5
|11-8
|9-16
|Washington
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|8-15
|10-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|13-8
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|+1
|4-6
|W-2
|11-9
|13-11
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|11-11
|9-13
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|12-10
|7-15
|St. Louis
|19
|27
|.413
|6
|5
|7-3
|L-1
|9-15
|10-12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|17-7
|12-10
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|+1½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-10
|11-10
|San Francisco
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|2½
|5-5
|W-3
|13-10
|7-13
|San Diego
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|3½
|2-8
|L-3
|11-14
|9-11
|Colorado
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|9-14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Boston 6, San Diego 1
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
Boston 6, San Diego 1
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
