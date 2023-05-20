All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3313.717__4-6W-120-313-10
Baltimore2916.644+3½7-3W-115-814-8
New York2720.5747-3W-216-1011-10
Boston2520.556½4-6W-315-1110-9
Toronto2520.556½4-6L-213-712-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2420.545__5-5L-114-810-12
Detroit2022.476345-5W-110-1010-12
Cleveland2024.455454-6L-19-1211-12
Chicago1729.370895-5W-110-137-16
Kansas City1432.30411124-6L-16-178-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas2717.614__6-4W-114-813-9
Houston2519.5682_8-2W-512-1113-8
Los Angeles2322.5114-6W-110-913-13
Seattle2123.477644-6L-310-1211-11
Oakland1036.21718162-8L-25-205-16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2816.636__5-5W-211-917-7
Miami2321.5235_7-3W-414-119-10
New York2323.500616-4W-310-913-14
Philadelphia2024.455835-5L-511-89-16
Washington1827.40010½3-7L-48-1510-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2420.545__5-5L-213-811-12
Pittsburgh2420.545_+14-6W-211-913-11
Chicago2024.455433-7W-111-119-13
Cincinnati1925.432545-5L-212-107-15
St. Louis1927.413657-3L-19-1510-12

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2917.630__8-2W-117-712-10
Arizona2520.556+1½5-5L-114-1011-10
San Francisco2023.4655-5W-313-107-13
San Diego2025.4442-8L-311-149-11
Colorado1926.4225-5L-110-129-14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Boston 6, San Diego 1

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

Boston 6, San Diego 1

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you