All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay173.850__7-3W-311-06-3
Baltimore127.6328-2W-45-37-4
New York128.6005_6-4L-18-64-2
Toronto128.6005_6-4W-14-28-6
Boston1110.5246-4W-27-64-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota119.550__5-5L-24-37-6
Cleveland109.526½5-5W-12-48-5
Detroit711.389345-5L-24-43-7
Chicago713.350453-7L-23-64-7
Kansas City416.200781-9L-71-123-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas127.632__7-3L-16-46-3
Houston1010.50026-4W-26-74-3
Los Angeles1010.50025-5W-14-36-7
Seattle811.42144-6L-35-83-3
Oakland416.20082-8W-12-102-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta146.700__8-2L-24-410-2
New York137.65018-2W-24-29-5
Miami109.52627-3L-17-63-3
Philadelphia912.42945-5W-14-45-8
Washington613.31663-7W-12-94-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee146.700__7-3L-15-29-4
Pittsburgh147.667½+17-3W-55-39-4
Chicago127.632_7-3W-16-56-2
St. Louis811.42145-5W-15-83-3
Cincinnati713.35073-7L-46-61-7

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona119.550__5-5L-25-36-6
Los Angeles1011.47634-6L-16-64-5
San Diego1011.47634-6W-25-85-3
San Francisco612.33343-7L-12-54-7
Colorado615.28671-9L-13-73-8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:25 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

