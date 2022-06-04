All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3715.712__8-2W-421-716-8
Tampa Bay3121.5966_6-4W-318-1113-10
Toronto3021.588_8-2L-117-913-12
Boston2527.481125-5W-213-1412-13
Baltimore2232.407164-6L-213-149-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3123.574__4-6W-117-1114-12
Cleveland2324.48916-4W-411-812-16
Chicago2327.46063-7L-411-1312-14
Detroit2131.40497-3L-115-156-16
Kansas City1634.320132-8L-58-168-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3418.654__7-3W-514-620-12
Los Angeles2726.509_1-9L-915-1312-13
Texas2427.47126-4L-312-1512-12
Seattle2329.442116-4W-212-1011-19
Oakland2034.370153-7L-47-2113-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3519.648__6-4L-219-816-11
Atlanta2627.49136-4W-314-1412-13
Philadelphia2329.442113-7W-213-1510-14
Miami2129.420123-7L-111-1310-16
Washington1935.3521610½5-5W-19-1810-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3321.611__5-5L-115-718-14
St. Louis3022.5772_6-4W-116-1114-11
Pittsburgh2228.44096-4L-111-1511-13
Chicago2230.423104-6L-110-1812-12
Cincinnati1833.35313½106-4L-110-138-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3517.673__6-4W-217-818-9
San Diego3121.5964_3-7W-113-1018-11
San Francisco2823.549_6-4W-113-1115-12
Arizona2627.49135-5W-114-1612-11
Colorado2329.442123-7L-216-147-15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

