All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4016.714__7-3L-123-717-9
Tampa Bay3323.5897_6-4W-220-1313-10
Toronto3323.5897_7-3L-118-1015-13
Boston2927.51811_7-3W-613-1416-13
Baltimore2433.42116½5-5W-115-159-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3325.569__4-6W-118-1215-13
Cleveland2626.500417-3W-113-913-17
Chicago2628.481524-6L-112-1414-14
Detroit2333.411966-4W-215-158-18
Kansas City1837.32713½10½2-8W-110-198-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3621.632__7-3L-115-821-13
Los Angeles2730.47490-10L-1315-1512-15
Texas2630.46434-6L-113-1613-14
Seattle2631.456106-4W-112-1014-21
Oakland2038.34516½101-9L-87-2313-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3820.655__7-3L-119-819-12
Atlanta3027.52618-2W-716-1414-13
Philadelphia2729.482106-4W-615-1512-14
Miami2430.444125-5W-214-1410-16
Washington2137.3621710½4-6L-29-1812-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3325.569__3-7L-515-1118-14
St. Louis3225.561½_6-4L-216-1116-14
Pittsburgh2430.44476-4L-213-1711-13
Chicago2333.41194-6L-311-2012-13
Cincinnati2036.3571210½4-6L-112-168-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3620.643__4-6W-117-1019-10
San Diego3422.6072_5-5W-114-1120-11
San Francisco3025.545_6-4W-114-1216-13
Arizona2731.466104-6W-114-1613-15
Colorado2432.429123-7L-116-168-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you