AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York248.750__8-2W-514-410-4
Tampa Bay2013.606_7-3W-210-710-6
Toronto1716.515_2-8L-510-67-10
Baltimore1419.42410½36-4L-19-75-12
Boston1220.375123-7W-14-98-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1914.576__5-5W-112-77-7
Chicago1516.484317-3L-28-97-7
Cleveland1516.484316-4L-27-58-11
Kansas City1119.3674-6W-16-95-10
Detroit1023.303972-8W-17-133-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2211.667__10-0W-119-413-7
Los Angeles2212.647½_7-3W-112-710-5
Seattle1518.455723-7W-19-76-11
Texas1318.419836-4L-16-117-7
Oakland1420.4124-6L-14-1010-10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2212.647__6-4L-19-613-6
Philadelphia1517.46964-6W-29-96-8
Atlanta1518.45535-5L-19-106-8
Miami1418.43872-8L-16-88-10
Washington1123.324113-7L-24-147-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2112.636__6-4W-110-411-8
St. Louis1715.531½4-6L-28-89-7
Pittsburgh1319.4064-6L-27-106-9
Chicago1120.355963-7L-14-117-9
Cincinnati924.2731296-4W-35-94-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2010.667__7-3L-210-310-7
San Diego2112.636½_6-4W-110-711-5
San Francisco2012.6251_6-4W-611-79-5
Arizona1815.545_8-2W-110-98-6
Colorado1616.50053-7L-511-65-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

