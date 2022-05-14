All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|24
|8
|.750
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|14-4
|10-4
|Tampa Bay
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|10-7
|10-6
|Toronto
|17
|16
|.515
|7½
|_
|2-8
|L-5
|10-6
|7-10
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|9-7
|5-12
|Boston
|12
|20
|.375
|12
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-9
|8-11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-7
|7-7
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|8-9
|7-7
|Cleveland
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|7-5
|8-11
|Kansas City
|11
|19
|.367
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|5-10
|Detroit
|10
|23
|.303
|9
|7
|2-8
|W-1
|7-13
|3-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|9-4
|13-7
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|.647
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-7
|10-5
|Seattle
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|9-7
|6-11
|Texas
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|6-11
|7-7
|Oakland
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-10
|10-10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|9-9
|6-8
|Atlanta
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-10
|6-8
|Miami
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|6-8
|8-10
|Washington
|11
|23
|.324
|11
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-14
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-4
|11-8
|St. Louis
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-8
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-10
|6-9
|Chicago
|11
|20
|.355
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|4-11
|7-9
|Cincinnati
|9
|24
|.273
|12
|9
|6-4
|W-3
|5-9
|4-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|10-3
|10-7
|San Diego
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|11-5
|San Francisco
|20
|12
|.625
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-6
|11-7
|9-5
|Arizona
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|10-9
|8-6
|Colorado
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|1½
|3-7
|L-5
|11-6
|5-10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday's Games
Houston 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2
Houston 6, Washington 1
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 11, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Junis 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
