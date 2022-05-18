All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York279.750__8-2W-314-413-5
Tampa Bay2215.595_5-5W-112-910-6
Toronto2017.541_4-6W-212-68-11
Boston1422.389134-6L-15-109-12
Baltimore1423.37813½64-6L-59-95-14

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2116.568__5-5L-113-88-8
Chicago1818.5005-5L-19-109-8
Cleveland1618.4715-5L-27-69-12
Kansas City1322.371764-6W-17-116-11
Detroit1324.351875-5L-19-134-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2413.649__8-2W-19-415-9
Los Angeles2415.6151_6-4L-212-712-8
Texas1619.457736-4W-39-127-7
Seattle1621.432844-6L-29-77-14
Oakland1623.410955-5W-16-1310-10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2414.632__5-5L-111-813-6
Miami1719.472635-5W-29-98-10
Philadelphia1719.472636-4L-29-108-9
Atlanta1720.4595-5W-110-117-9
Washington1226.3161293-7L-35-157-11

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2314.622__4-6L-111-512-9
St. Louis2016.556_4-6W-110-810-8
Chicago1520.42976-4W-46-119-9
Pittsburgh1521.41754-6L-29-106-11
Cincinnati1026.27812½106-4W-15-95-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2412.667__5-5W-414-510-7
San Diego2313.6391_6-4W-210-713-6
San Francisco2214.6112_8-2W-211-711-7
Arizona1820.474734-6L-510-118-9
Colorado1719.472732-8L-312-95-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

