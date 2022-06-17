All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4716.746__9-1W-729-718-9
Toronto3726.58710_6-4L-120-1217-14
Tampa Bay3528.55612_4-6L-321-1314-15
Boston3430.53113½½7-3L-115-1519-15
Baltimore2837.4312075-5W-115-1513-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3728.569__6-4W-120-1417-14
Cleveland3227.5422_8-2W-416-1016-17
Chicago3031.492536-4W-313-1717-14
Detroit2439.38112103-7L-516-218-18
Kansas City2141.33914½12½4-6W-112-219-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3924.619__5-5W-216-1023-14
Texas3033.476945-5W-114-1816-15
Los Angeles3035.4621053-7W-117-1813-17
Seattle2836.43811½4-6L-214-1514-21
Oakland2243.33818132-8W-17-2315-20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4223.646__6-4W-121-921-14
Atlanta3728.5695_9-1L-120-1417-14
Philadelphia3431.52388-2W-319-1715-14
Miami2833.459126-4L-115-1413-19
Washington2344.3432014½2-8L-611-2412-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3728.569__5-5L-121-1316-15
Milwaukee3530.53822-8L-115-1220-18
Pittsburgh2537.40310½101-9W-113-1712-20
Chicago2440.37512½121-9W-112-2412-16
Cincinnati2340.3651312½5-5L-112-1711-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Diego4124.631__8-2W-417-1324-11
Los Angeles3923.629½_4-6W-219-1020-13
San Francisco3527.565_7-3L-119-1416-13
Arizona3035.462114-6W-115-1815-17
Colorado2737.42213½94-6L-316-1911-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-1) at Toronto (Manoah 8-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-8) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 2-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hearn 4-4) at Detroit (García 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Boston (Crawford 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

