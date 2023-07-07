All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5733.633__4-6L-534-1323-20
Baltimore5135.5934+44-6W-226-1825-17
New York4840.5458_5-5L-227-2121-19
Toronto4840.5458_6-4W-323-1825-22
Boston4543.5111135-5W-223-2222-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4543.511__6-4W-326-1919-24
Cleveland4344.4946-4W-122-2121-23
Detroit3848.442695-5W-119-2319-25
Chicago3752.41611½3-7L-320-2317-29
Kansas City2563.28420233-7L-413-3112-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5137.580__4-6L-227-1824-19
Houston4939.5572+17-3L-124-2025-19
Los Angeles4544.5063-7L-323-2022-24
Seattle4343.500746-4W-124-2019-23
Oakland2564.28126½23½5-5L-112-3213-32

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5828.674__9-1W-130-1528-13
Miami5138.573+2½6-4L-128-1723-21
Philadelphia4739.54711_8-2W-322-1625-23
New York4146.47117½6-4W-520-1921-27
Washington3453.39124½13½4-6L-413-3121-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4939.557__8-2W-523-2126-18
Milwaukee4741.534216-4W-124-2023-21
Chicago4046.465873-7L-121-2219-24
Pittsburgh4047.4605-5L-222-2118-26
St. Louis3651.41412½11½4-6W-117-2519-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5038.568__4-6L-424-2326-15
Los Angeles4938.563½+1½6-4W-227-1622-22
San Francisco4740.540½3-7W-124-2123-19
San Diego4146.4714-6W-323-2218-24
Colorado3355.37517153-7L-420-2413-31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (Faedo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (Gallen 10-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you