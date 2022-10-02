All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9761.614__7-3L-157-2440-37
y-Toronto9069.566+46-4W-347-3443-35
y-Tampa Bay8673.54111½_4-6L-251-3035-43
Baltimore8277.51615½44-6W-144-3438-43
Boston7584.47222½113-7L-340-3835-46

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland9069.566__8-2W-144-3446-35
Chicago7980.4971173-7W-135-4344-37
Minnesota7782.4841394-6L-246-3531-47
Detroit6593.41124½20½8-2W-236-4629-47
Kansas City6495.40326224-6L-139-4225-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10455.654__6-4W-253-2551-30
y-Seattle8771.55116½+1½6-4L-143-3444-37
Los Angeles7386.45931138-2W-740-4133-45
Texas6692.41837½19½2-8L-532-4534-47
Oakland57102.35847292-8W-126-5131-51

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9959.627__6-4W-254-2645-33
z-New York9860.6201+12½5-5L-251-2747-33
Philadelphia8673.54113½_4-6W-247-3439-39
Miami6792.42132½196-4W-232-4635-46
Washington55104.34644½313-7L-226-5529-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9267.579__5-5L-153-2839-39
Milwaukee8475.528825-5L-244-3440-41
Chicago7386.45919139-1W-737-4436-42
Cincinnati6099.37732261-9L-631-4729-52
Pittsburgh6099.37732265-5W-132-4628-53

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles11049.692__7-3L-156-2254-27
y-San Diego8772.54723+14-6L-142-3645-36
San Francisco8079.5033068-2W-144-3736-42
Arizona7386.45937134-6L-140-4133-45
Colorado6693.41544202-8W-141-4025-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

