All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|45-26
|45-29
|New York
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|41-31
|40-33
|Toronto
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-30
|41-34
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|9½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|44-29
|37-36
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|43½
|34½
|4-6
|L-4
|22-50
|24-48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|83
|61
|.576
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|49-25
|34-36
|Cleveland
|70
|73
|.490
|12½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|36-36
|34-37
|Detroit
|69
|76
|.476
|14½
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|38-36
|31-40
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17½
|15
|6-4
|W-1
|34-35
|31-43
|Minnesota
|64
|82
|.438
|20
|17½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-39
|30-43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|60
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|45-27
|39-33
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|6
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|42-31
|36-35
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|6½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|40-34
|37-32
|Los Angeles
|70
|74
|.486
|14
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|38-34
|32-40
|Texas
|54
|90
|.375
|30
|26½
|7-3
|W-1
|32-38
|22-52
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|67
|.531
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|37-35
|39-32
|Philadelphia
|72
|72
|.500
|4½
|3
|3-7
|L-2
|40-32
|32-40
|New York
|72
|74
|.493
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|43-30
|29-44
|Miami
|61
|84
|.421
|16
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|38-34
|23-50
|Washington
|60
|85
|.414
|17
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-40
|26-45
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-31
|49-25
|St. Louis
|75
|69
|.521
|13½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|39-33
|36-36
|Cincinnati
|75
|70
|.517
|14
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|38-33
|37-37
|Chicago
|66
|79
|.455
|23
|9½
|6-4
|W-1
|39-36
|27-43
|Pittsburgh
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|22
|5-5
|W-1
|33-40
|20-51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|46-23
|48-27
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|50-23
|42-30
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|½
|3-7
|L-4
|44-31
|30-38
|Colorado
|67
|78
|.462
|27½
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|45-27
|22-51
|Arizona
|47
|97
|.326
|47
|28
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|19-54
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.