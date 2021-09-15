All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay9055.621__5-5W-145-2645-29
New York8164.5599_3-7W-241-3140-33
Toronto8164.5599_8-2L-140-3041-34
Boston8165.555½4-6L-244-2937-36
Baltimore4698.31943½34½4-6L-422-5024-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8361.576__5-5W-249-2534-36
Cleveland7073.49012½103-7L-136-3634-37
Detroit6976.47614½126-4W-238-3631-40
Kansas City6578.45517½156-4W-134-3531-43
Minnesota6482.4382017½5-5W-134-3930-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8460.583__5-5L-145-2739-33
Seattle7866.54266-4W-142-3136-35
Oakland7766.53834-6L-240-3437-32
Los Angeles7074.4861410½4-6L-238-3432-40
Texas5490.3753026½7-3W-132-3822-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7667.531__5-5L-137-3539-32
Philadelphia7272.50033-7L-240-3232-40
New York7274.49344-6L-243-3029-44
Miami6184.4211614½5-5L-138-3423-50
Washington6085.4141715½4-6W-134-4026-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8956.614__7-3L-140-3149-25
St. Louis7569.52113½_6-4W-439-3336-36
Cincinnati7570.51714½3-7L-338-3337-37
Chicago6679.455236-4W-139-3627-43
Pittsburgh5391.36835½225-5W-133-4020-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-San Francisco9450.653__9-1W-846-2348-27
Los Angeles9253.634_7-3W-450-2342-30
San Diego7469.51719½½3-7L-444-3130-38
Colorado6778.46227½5-5W-245-2722-51
Arizona4797.32647283-7L-128-4319-54

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you