AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|81
|48
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|40-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|.603
|3
|+6
|7-3
|W-1
|44-23
|35-29
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|10½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-28
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|12½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|36-29
|33-32
|New York
|62
|67
|.481
|19
|10
|2-8
|L-1
|36-33
|26-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|38-27
|29-36
|Cleveland
|61
|69
|.469
|6
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|33-33
|28-36
|Detroit
|59
|70
|.457
|7½
|13
|6-4
|L-1
|28-36
|31-34
|Chicago
|51
|79
|.392
|16
|21½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-37
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|90
|.313
|26½
|32
|2-8
|L-2
|23-40
|18-50
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|36-28
|37-28
|Texas
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|+1
|2-8
|W-1
|42-24
|31-32
|Houston
|73
|58
|.557
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|35-31
|38-27
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|10½
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|32-33
|31-34
|Oakland
|38
|92
|.292
|35½
|34½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-45
|18-47
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|84
|44
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|44-22
|40-22
|Philadelphia
|71
|58
|.550
|13½
|+3½
|6-4
|W-2
|38-25
|33-33
|Miami
|65
|65
|.500
|20
|3
|2-8
|L-3
|37-29
|28-36
|Washington
|61
|69
|.469
|24
|7
|8-2
|W-3
|29-36
|32-33
|New York
|59
|71
|.454
|26
|9
|5-5
|L-4
|31-30
|28-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|72
|57
|.558
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|37-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|68
|61
|.527
|4
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|35-30
|33-31
|Cincinnati
|68
|63
|.519
|5
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-34
|37-29
|Pittsburgh
|58
|72
|.446
|14½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|32-35
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|74
|.431
|16½
|12
|2-8
|L-2
|28-37
|28-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|79
|49
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|43-21
|36-28
|Arizona
|68
|62
|.523
|12
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|34-32
|34-30
|San Francisco
|66
|63
|.512
|13½
|1½
|3-7
|L-2
|35-30
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|69
|.469
|19
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|35-33
|26-36
|Colorado
|48
|81
|.372
|31½
|19½
|2-8
|L-6
|28-33
|20-48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 15, Kansas City 2
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Houston 9, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Texas 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Washington 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6
Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
