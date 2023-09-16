All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|43-30
|48-26
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|+10
|8-2
|W-3
|50-25
|42-32
|Toronto
|81
|67
|.547
|10½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-34
|42-33
|New York
|75
|73
|.507
|16½
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|39-36
|36-37
|Boston
|74
|74
|.500
|17½
|7½
|2-8
|L-2
|38-38
|36-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-32
|35-38
|Cleveland
|70
|78
|.473
|8
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-36
|33-42
|Detroit
|68
|79
|.463
|9½
|13
|5-5
|W-2
|32-43
|36-36
|Chicago
|56
|92
|.378
|22
|25½
|3-7
|L-4
|29-44
|27-48
|Kansas City
|47
|101
|.318
|31
|34½
|5-5
|W-3
|27-46
|20-55
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|38-37
|45-28
|Texas
|82
|65
|.558
|½
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|45-30
|37-35
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|1½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|41-31
|40-35
|Los Angeles
|68
|80
|.459
|15
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|35-38
|33-42
|Oakland
|46
|101
|.313
|36½
|35
|4-6
|L-2
|24-48
|22-53
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|51
|.653
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|47-25
|49-26
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|16
|+4
|4-6
|W-1
|43-31
|37-36
|Miami
|76
|72
|.514
|20½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|41-32
|35-40
|New York
|68
|79
|.463
|28
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|38-35
|30-44
|Washington
|65
|83
|.439
|31½
|11½
|3-7
|L-4
|31-43
|34-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|83
|64
|.565
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-29
|39-35
|Chicago
|78
|70
|.527
|5½
|+1½
|4-6
|L-3
|41-34
|37-36
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-39
|41-33
|Pittsburgh
|69
|79
|.466
|14½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-39
|32-40
|St. Louis
|65
|82
|.442
|18
|11
|6-4
|L-1
|31-41
|34-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-26
|41-31
|Arizona
|77
|72
|.517
|13½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|75
|73
|.507
|15
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|43-32
|32-41
|San Diego
|70
|78
|.473
|20
|6½
|5-5
|W-2
|39-36
|31-42
|Colorado
|55
|92
|.374
|34½
|21
|5-5
|W-4
|33-39
|22-53
x-clinched division
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cleveland 12, Texas 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Houston 2
Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Saturday's Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami 9, Atlanta 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Saturday's Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.