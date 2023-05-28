All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay3816.704__6-4L-125-613-10
Baltimore3319.6354+36-4L-215-1018-9
New York3123.5747_6-4W-118-1313-10
Boston2824.538926-4W-215-1113-13
Toronto2726.50910½2-8L-113-914-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2725.519__4-6W-116-1111-14
Detroit2426.480255-5W-112-1112-15
Cleveland2229.4313-7L-111-1511-14
Chicago2232.407696-4L-112-1310-19
Kansas City1538.28312½15½3-7L-37-218-17

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas3318.647__8-2W-416-817-10
Houston3021.58838-2W-214-1116-10
Los Angeles2825.52866-4L-215-1213-13
Seattle2725.51936-4W-115-1312-12
Oakland1044.18524½210-10L-105-225-22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3121.596__5-5L-214-1417-7
Miami2726.509_5-5W-214-1113-15
New York2726.509_7-3L-112-915-17
Philadelphia2527.48165-5W-214-1011-17
Washington2329.44285-5W-211-1712-12

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2725.519__3-7L-315-1212-13
Pittsburgh2625.510½_4-6L-112-1314-12
St. Louis2430.44446-4W-111-1513-15
Cincinnati2329.44244-6W-214-149-15
Chicago2229.43143-7L-313-149-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3221.604__5-5W-117-715-14
Arizona2923.558+2½5-5L-314-1215-11
San Francisco2725.5198-2W-315-1112-14
San Diego2428.4624-6L-112-1512-13
Colorado2330.434945-5W-114-149-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

