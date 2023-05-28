All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|.704
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-6
|13-10
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|.635
|4
|+3
|6-4
|L-2
|15-10
|18-9
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-13
|13-10
|Boston
|28
|24
|.538
|9
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|15-11
|13-13
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|10½
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|13-9
|14-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-11
|11-14
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|2
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|12-15
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-15
|11-14
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|6
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|10-19
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|.283
|12½
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-21
|8-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|16-8
|17-10
|Houston
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|+½
|8-2
|W-2
|14-11
|16-10
|Los Angeles
|28
|25
|.528
|6
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|15-12
|13-13
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|15-13
|12-12
|Oakland
|10
|44
|.185
|24½
|21
|0-10
|L-10
|5-22
|5-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|14-14
|17-7
|Miami
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|14-11
|13-15
|New York
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-9
|15-17
|Philadelphia
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|14-10
|11-17
|Washington
|23
|29
|.442
|8
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|11-17
|12-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|15-12
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|26
|25
|.510
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|12-13
|14-12
|St. Louis
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-15
|13-15
|Cincinnati
|23
|29
|.442
|4
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|14-14
|9-15
|Chicago
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|13-14
|9-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|21
|.604
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|17-7
|15-14
|Arizona
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|+2½
|5-5
|L-3
|14-12
|15-11
|San Francisco
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|+½
|8-2
|W-3
|15-11
|12-14
|San Diego
|24
|28
|.462
|7½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-15
|12-13
|Colorado
|23
|30
|.434
|9
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|14-14
|9-16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 7
Texas 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
