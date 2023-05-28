All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|16
|.709
|_
|Baltimore
|34
|19
|.642
|4
|New York
|32
|23
|.582
|7
|Boston
|28
|24
|.538
|9½
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|26
|.509
|_
|Detroit
|25
|26
|.490
|1
|Cleveland
|23
|29
|.442
|3½
|Chicago
|22
|33
|.400
|6
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|.296
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|33
|19
|.635
|_
|Houston
|30
|21
|.588
|2½
|Los Angeles
|28
|25
|.528
|5½
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|6
|Oakland
|10
|44
|.185
|24
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|Miami
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|New York
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Philadelphia
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|Washington
|23
|30
|.434
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|25
|.528
|_
|Pittsburgh
|26
|25
|.510
|1
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|4
|St. Louis
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|Chicago
|22
|30
|.423
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|Arizona
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|San Francisco
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
|San Diego
|24
|29
|.453
|7½
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 7
Texas 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Minnesota 0
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10
N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.
Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.