East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3916.709_
Baltimore3419.6424
New York3223.5827
Boston2824.538
Toronto2826.51910½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2726.509_
Detroit2526.4901
Cleveland2329.442
Chicago2233.4006
Kansas City1638.29611½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3319.635_
Houston3021.588
Los Angeles2825.528
Seattle2725.5196
Oakland1044.18524

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3121.596_
Miami2726.509
New York2727.5005
Philadelphia2527.4816
Washington2330.434

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2825.528_
Pittsburgh2625.5101
Cincinnati2429.4534
St. Louis2431.4365
Chicago2230.423

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3222.593_
Arizona2923.5582
San Francisco2726.509
San Diego2429.453
Colorado2430.4448

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

