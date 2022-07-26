All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|.542
|13½
|Boston
|49
|48
|.505
|17
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|.406
|13
|Detroit
|39
|58
|.402
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|33
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|52
|45
|.536
|12
|Texas
|43
|52
|.453
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|56
|.417
|23½
|Oakland
|36
|63
|.364
|29
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|40
|.592
|2
|Philadelphia
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|Miami
|45
|51
|.469
|14
|Washington
|33
|65
|.337
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|44
|.546
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2
|Pittsburgh
|40
|57
|.412
|13
|Chicago
|39
|57
|.406
|13½
|Cincinnati
|37
|58
|.389
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|31
|.674
|_
|San Diego
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|48
|.500
|16½
|Colorado
|44
|53
|.454
|21
|Arizona
|43
|53
|.448
|21½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 8, Boston 4
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday's Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7, Houston 5
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
