All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6328.692_
Tampa Bay5041.54913
Toronto4943.53314½
Boston4844.52215½
Baltimore4645.50517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5043.538_
Cleveland4644.511
Chicago4546.4954
Detroit3755.40212½
Kansas City3655.39613

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5931.656_
Seattle5042.54310
Texas4148.46117½
Los Angeles3953.42421
Oakland3161.33729

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5834.630_
Atlanta5637.602
Philadelphia4843.527
Miami4347.47814
Washington3063.32328½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5042.543_
St. Louis5044.5321
Pittsburgh3854.41312
Chicago3457.37415½
Cincinnati3457.37415½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6030.667_
San Diego5241.559
San Francisco4743.52213
Colorado4349.46718
Arizona3952.42921½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you