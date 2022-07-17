All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|63
|28
|.692
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|.549
|13
|Toronto
|49
|43
|.533
|14½
|Boston
|48
|44
|.522
|15½
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|.505
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|36
|55
|.396
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|50
|42
|.543
|10
|Texas
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21
|Oakland
|31
|61
|.337
|29
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|34
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|56
|37
|.602
|2½
|Philadelphia
|48
|43
|.527
|9½
|Miami
|43
|47
|.478
|14
|Washington
|30
|63
|.323
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|42
|.543
|_
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|1
|Pittsburgh
|38
|54
|.413
|12
|Chicago
|34
|57
|.374
|15½
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|52
|41
|.559
|9½
|San Francisco
|47
|43
|.522
|13
|Colorado
|43
|49
|.467
|18
|Arizona
|39
|52
|.429
|21½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 14, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
San Francisco 2, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.